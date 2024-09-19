Emma Raducanu steps up a gear to reach the quarter-finals in Korea

Emma Raducanu showed fighting spirit and tactical acumen to beat Yue Yuan in straight sets - AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon

Emma Raducanu came through a gripping and often high-class battle with eighth seed Yue Yuan as she reached the quarter-finals of Seoul in entertaining style.

Raducanu’s 6-4, 6-3 win featured some encouraging signs, especially on her serve, which delivered 11 aces and kept her ahead when Yuan found a second wind late on.

The match duration of 124 minutes was extended by Raducanu’s final service game – a mammoth 17-minute affair which saw her bring up four match points and waste the lot.

Happily, though, she regrouped coolly in the next game, breaking Yuan’s vulnerable serve for the sixth and last time in the match. In every department, Raducanu’s performance felt like a significant step up on Tuesday’s erratic win over Peyton Stearns.

“The key to my success today was trying to let go of any frustration that happened,” said Raducanu in her on-court interview. “Closing out the match, I had a lot of match points and couldn’t convert, so just staying focused and breaking in that last game.”

Charisma and grace

Raducanu’s high media profile is often questioned, in the light of her limited achievements over the past three years. Amid all the debate, though, it is easy to forget her charisma as a player. Unusually graceful in her movement and shot-production, she also has a rare knack of creating textured matches in a sport that can sometimes lack character.

Raducanu passed up six match points before oivercoming Yuan - AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon

This was a good example. Yuan is ranked 30 places above Raducanu at No 40, and has already showed her quality on hard courts this season by upsetting compatriot Qinwen Zheng – more recently the Olympic champion – in Indian Wells.

Equipped with an absolute wand of a forehand, Yuan was often devastating in rally play. On the downside, she serves without penetration and misses too many returns as well.

The early pattern of the match thus tended to find Raducanu dominating the short points while Yuan took the longer ones – but this tilted in the later stages as Raducanu stepped further into the court and found some stinging winners up the line.

The only concern was the medical time-out that Raducanu took for a left-foot issue late in the first set. The problem didn’t seem to impair her movement, but these sorts of niggles can deteriorate during tournaments.

Raducanu will probably have to play top seed Daria Kasatkina in Friday’s quarter–final. Regular followers will know that her talent is often undermined by fatigue or soreness in the later stages of tournaments.

Raducanu 6-4, 6-3 Yuan - As it happened

12:51 PM BST

‘I had to let go of my frustration’

“Key to my success today was trying to let go off any frustration,” said Raducanu afterwards. “Closing out the match I had a lot of match points and couldn’t convert, so staying focused and breaking in that last game.



”The crowd support means a lot. I love playing in Korea and I love Seoul, it’s one of my favourite cities and I really feel here that the fans get behind me and I find that particularly special.”



Raducanu will get to experience that support again tomorrow when she takes on the winner between American Hailey Baptiste and tournament favourite Daria Kasatkina, of Russia, who are in action next on Centre Court.

12:28 PM BST

Impressive win for Raducanu

Although she won in straight sets this match wasn’t as straightforward as the scoreline might suggest.

In the first set Raducanu needed to dig deep just to hang in there as her opponent unleashed an impressive array of powerful forehand winners.

But Raducanu struck when the opportunity arose late in the second set and was able to keep her service games short and Yuan’s long.

Raducanu showed her tactical acumen when switching things up to slow Yuan down with some high-bouncing awkward approach shots, and was patient enough to work out that some of Yuan’s thunderbolts would miss their intended target.



Her serving also improved in the second set, with one impressive game including four aces, and she showed great mental resolve to bounce back after being broken when serving for the match.



A moral-boosting win this and the chance to build momentum and go deep in a tournament she clearly enjoys.

She has reached her fifth quarter-final of the year after Stuttgart, Nottingham, Eastbourne and Washington.

12:14 PM BST

Raducanu 6-4, 6-3 Yuan

Undeterred by losing her serve Raducanu looks in determined mood.



The Briton dominates from the baseline and wins the first two points with some assertive hitting that keeps Yuan on her heels. The Chinese then hits another unforced error to bring up three more match points for Raducanu.



She squanders the first, albeit hitting the ball only fractionally long.

But at the seventh time of asking Raducanu takes the match, Yuan putting too much on her final attempt to stay in the match.

Raducanu wins 6-4, 6-3.





Emma Raducanu ADVANCES to the Korea Open quarter-finals! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/0qthJMMeUE — Sky Sports Tennis (@SkySportsTennis) September 19, 2024

12:08 PM BST

Raducanu 6-4, 5-3 Yuan*

Raducanu wins the first point in style with a thunderous shot from the baseline.



She hits one unforced error but takes the next two points with some emphatic ball-striking.

Perhaps eager to end the contest she, for the second time this game, sends another brutal forehand long - and then nets to find herself at 40-40.



Yuan can’t deal with her baseline power, though, and sends another shot long.

At match point Raducanu can end it. She forces the issue by coming to the net but hits her drive volley wide!



Raducanu earns a second match point but this time Yuan comes to the net and dispatches a fine drive volley to stay alive in this ever-tenser contest.

That’s a wonderous pass from Yuan, who unleashes another mighty forehand at the end of a thrilling rally.



Yuan hits a daring shot onto the baseline to force break point.



But that’s brilliant from Raducanu, giving that passing shot down the line everything she has to stay in the game.



Another double-fault hands Yuan another break point but she nets at the end of another long, gutsy rally.



The hitting on display is quite something and with the quality of the match improving as the stakes are raised you feel the crowd don’t want this to end.

It’s another match point for Raducanu but after another lengthy exchange Yuan finds the baseline yet again with an unbelievably courageous and accuarate forehand.



At deuce Raducanu nets with the whole court to aim at and the prospect of match point number four evaporates in the humid Seoul air.



Or does it? That’s a sensational shot by Raducanu to stay in the game, unleashing a venomous passing shot.



But then she double-faults again. And Juan punishes a slow second serve with a blistering pass to break Raducanu’ s serve.



Oh Emma!

11:50 AM BST

Raducanu* 6-4, 5-2 Yuan

Raducanu is in the zone now, racing into a 30-0 lead with a mighty pass and an unforced error from Yuan.



Yuan makes it 15-30 with a fantastic pass at the end of a long rally, but Raducanu blasts a cross-court pass this time to earn two game points.



She takes the first with a well-constructed point, wrong-footing Yuan with a superb backhand that puts her firmly in control.



She will now serve for the match.

11:46 AM BST

Raducanu 6-4, 4-2 Yuan*

Yuan takes the initiative to win the first point coming to the net for the first time to outwit Raducanu.



But the 2021 US Open champion responds with back-to-back aces and a slow serve that completely confounds Yuan.

Surprised by a rare good Yuan return Raducanu hits her return into the net and Yuan then forces deuce with a pinpoint pass which hits the line.

Raducanu is being put under pressure for the second service game in a row and Yuan earns break point with a glorious forehand pass.

Raducanu aces again to salvage deuce. And then hits another to bring up advantage.



That’s a brilliant hold from Raducanu, who dismisses Yuan’s return with a powerful forehand.



I counted four aces in that game.

11:38 AM BST

Raducanu* 6-4, 3-2 Yuan

Yuan hits two fantastic shots to go 30-0 up, the first a drop-shot after a lengthy rally and the second a ferocious passing shot down the line.

Raducanu hits her next attempt long and can only put the ball in the net to cede a comfortable game to the World No 40.

This set might be closely contested after all.

11:36 AM BST

Raducanu 6-4, 3-1 Yuan*

Raducanu responds to losing the first point with a blistering ace and an unforced error apiece brings up 30-30.

Yuan brings up game point with a searing passing shot down the line. She has nothing to lose so has loosened up and come out swinging.



Raducanu can’t respond to another beefy forehand and Yuan has broken her opponent’s serve

11:31 AM BST

Raducanu* 6-4, 3-0 Yuan

Perhaps sensing that this match could be getting away from her Yuan hits two fine winners.



But Raducanu won’t go away and brings up game point with some big hitting of her own.



Yuan tries to force the issue with some more thunderous baseline shots but Raducanu stays with her, awaiting the mistake that arrives when Yuan skies an attempted pass.

3-0 and Raducanu is in the box seat now.





11:26 AM BST

Raducanu 6-4, 2-0 Yuan*

Raducanu has the bit between her teeth now as Yuan is unable to return any of her serves, the first going into the crowd like a six from Ben Stokes.

The game is won with an emphatic ace from the now supremely confident-looking Raducanu.

11:24 AM BST

Raducanu* 6-4, 1-0 Yuan

Raducanu treats Yuan’s first serve with disdain unleashing a thunderous return to go 0-15 up, but Yuan responds with a fantastic pass to level.



The inconsistent Yuan gifts another point to Raducanu, but the Briton follows suit and Yuan then moves to 40-30 with some commanding shots that send Raducanu scampering hither and thither before netting.



But Raducanu forces deuce with a superb backhand pass down the line and Yuan is under pressure on her serve again.



Raducanu has the advantage as she races on to a second serve, electing to fire a powerful backhand on her forehand side into the corner of the court. Under pressure, Yuan hits another unforced error and Raducanu has her break already.

11:11 AM BST

Raducanu 6-4 Yuan

Yuan hits her first return into the net.

Raducanu throws in another high ball and Yuan can’t read it, blasting it long to give her opponent 30-0.



Yuan makes it 30-15 with a well-executed lob after coaxing the Briton to the net, before Raducanu nets a simple backhand to bring up 30-30.

That’s a great winner from Raducanu to force set point, coming to the net and sending Yuan the wrong way with cross-court pass.



And Raducanu bides her time in another long rally which ends when Yuan fires an attempted passing shot into the tramlines. That’s the first set! Well played Raducanu.

The Briton appeared to be struggling to contend with Yuan’s power early on but she responded by serving better, to keep her service games short, and frustrating Yuan with a selection of slow, high bouncers that lured her Chinese opponent into a string of unforced errors.

10:59 AM BST

Raducanu* 5-4 Yuan

A good sign for Raducanu is that the big rallies are happening mostly on the Yuan serve.

A fortuitous net cord puts Yuan 15-0 up but the World No 40 hits her attempted winner long on the next point.

Raducanu nets to give Yuan 30-15 and it really should be 40-15 but Yuan somehow sends her volley at the net well wide with Raducanu totally out of the point.

Another unforced error by Yuan and it’s game point, which Raducanu grabs at the first time of asking, punishing a slow second serve with a vicious backhand.

Great, gutsy tennis from Raducanu, who now has the chance to serve for the opening set.

Raducanu appears to have a problem with her foot, which is being treated by two doctors as she takes medical time out.



Sprays are being administered and strapping. Raducanu fans will be hoping her ankle is okay and that her momentum is not affected by this delay - as she was getting into her groove there.

10:54 AM BST

Raducanu 4-4 Yuan*

Another double-fault to kick off the game does not augur well, but Yuan hits her next return into the net and after a searing forehand by Raducanu to follow up an angled serve it’s 30-15.

A bizarre point makes it 40-15 as Raducanu starts launching moon balls at Yuan, who is forced wide before Raducanu hits a winner from deep. An ace finishes off the job for another impressive hold.



10:50 AM BST

Raducanu* 3-4 Yuan

Yuan takes the first two points in commanding fashion hitting two unreturnable shots into the corner of the court.



Raducanu responds by mixing up her shots with some high, spinny strikes that forces the ball to bounce uncomfortably high.

Yuan responds with another powerful crosscourt forehand, which is revealing itself to be quite the weapon, to set up game point.

Raducanu shows amazing levels of fitness to bring it back to deuce, racing left and right to return to big shots from Yuan and then haring to the net to reach a nasty drop-shot and then volley home Yuang’s reply at the net.



After another long exchange Yuang wins the advantage with another meaty strike, but Raducanu hits back with two well-earned points the last of which leaves Yuang completely flat-footed. She can’t convert the break pont though as she hits an attempted pass into the net in what is now the longest game of the match.



Raducanu hits another shot long and now Yuang has the chance to hold serve, which she does as Raducano sends a tame shot long.



The Briton’s defensive game and stamina is being tested here on what is another humid evening in Seoul. There were some long rallies there.



She could do with another quick service game.

10:39 AM BST

Raducanu 3-3 Yuan*

Yuan hits Raducanu’s first three servcs long and the fourth well wide to hand her opponent the most comfortable of games to love.

10:36 AM BST

Raducanu* 2-3 Yuan

Yuan begins then game strongly, dominating from the baseline with some big hitting to go 40-15 up.



But Raducanu hits a beautiful backhand return to force 40-30 and after an unforced error makes it deuce.

Another delightful backhand from deep sets up break point but Yuan rallies by capitalising on a Raducanu mishit.



There’s not much between these two but Yuan takes the game with two well-constructed points.





10:29 AM BST

Raducanu 2-2 Yuan*

Yuan takes the first two points of the game with two good returns, but Raducanu makes it 30-30 with a powerful serve and a beautiful cross-court forehand pass from the baseline.

Yuan earns break point with some powerful hitting that Raducanu can only answer with some defensive shots.

And the Chinese breaks back as Raducanu double-faults.

Raducanu will be disappointed with gifting that last point.

10:23 AM BST

Raducanu* 2-1 Yuan

Yuan begins convincingly with a strong service game and Raducanu has to work hard for hers.



The Briton forefeits a 40-15 lead as Yuang hits a couple of meaty forehands to bring it back to 40-30 before winning a long rally with some more big hitting to force deuce.



Raducanu rallies, though, by staying patient on the baseline and awaiting two unforced errors that helps her hold serve.

Raducanu adopts the same ploy in the third game and wins the game to 15 with some solid baseline play.

09:51 AM BST

Raducanu is on court next

Beatriz Haddad Maja made it through to the second round by beating Ajla Tomljanović in straight sets.

If Raducanu wins today, she will play the winner between Hailey Baptiste and Daria Kasatkina.

09:45 AM BST

Raducanu’s results so far

Here are Raducanu’s results s far in 2024:

WTA Auckland: Second round

Australian Open: Second round

WTA Abu Dhabi: Second round

WTA Doha: first Round

Billie Jean King Cup: Qualified for final

WTA Stuttgart: Quarter-final

WTA Madrid: First round

WTA Nottingham: Semi-final

WTA Eastbourne: Quarter-final

Wimbledon: Fourth round

WTA Citi Open: Quarter-final

US Open: First round

08:28 AM BST

Can Raducanu find her form?

Welcome to the Korea Open where we will be covering Emma Raducanu’s second round match against Yue Yuan of China.

Raducanu is on Centre Court following the conclusion of the match between Ajla Tomljanović and Beatriz Haddad Maja.



The 21-year-old needs to get a run of matches under her belt having played only three in the last seven weeks. She decided against playing qualifying matches in Toronto and Cincinnati in the build up to the US Open — a ploy which backfired as she was eliminated in straight sets at Flushing Meadows by Sofia Kenin.

She came through a real dogfight in the first round here “toughing it out” to beat Payton Stearns 7-6, 7-6 an energy-sapping two hours and 43 minutes. It was a contest in which both players struggled to hold serve and which Raducanu likened to “playing at altitude” such was the liveliness of a court which caused the balls to bounce rather higher than usual.

The Briton will be pleased with the grit she showed to come through that test while not playing at her best but knows she needs to find some form against a Chinese opponent ranked 30 places higher (40) than her in the world.

Raducanu will climb to around 60 in the world regardless of what happens today such is the compressed nature of the grouping between the top 50 and 100, but with a number of top players, such as Elena Rybakina and Iga Swiatek, having pulled out of this tournament there are plenty more points up for grabs

As much as anything Raducanu needs to go deep in a tournament to prove that reaching the quarter-finals of the Washington Open in August was no fluke and that she can once again compete at the highest level, having had a year of her career written off by ankle and wrist injuries. She would also like to get in the groove ahead of the Billie Jean King Cup finals in Malaga in November.

Like Raducanu, Yuan was also knocked out of the US Open in the first round, coming undone against Erika Andreeva, but she has had a good 2024 in general, winning her maiden WTA title at the ATX Open earlier this season and reaching a career-best ranking of 36 on the back of some solid displays.

In the first round here Yuan struggled to find her feet against qualifier Elena-Gabriela Ruse, losing her serve three times in the opening set before coming through 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 in just over two hours.

This is the first meeting between Raducanu and Yuan, who at 5ft 10in, has three inches on the 2021 US Open champion. The Briton will feel she has the beating of the 25-year-old, though, as her 60 per cent win rate for 2024 (18 victories from 30 matches) is superior to Yuan’s 54.5 per cent (24 from 44).