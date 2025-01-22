Emma Navarro vs. Iga Swiatek: Results from 2025 Australian Open quarterfinals

USA TODAY and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

Emma Navarro of United States of America plays a backhand during her match against Daria Kasatkina at the 2025 Australian Open.

American Emma Navarro, who showed her stamina and resilience through the first four rounds of the 2025 Australian Open, finally ran out of gas.

Navarro, the No. 8 seed, was overpowered by No. 2 seed Iga Swiatek Tuesday night (Wednesday in Australia) in the quarterfinals, with the Polish star winning 6-1, 6-2.

Swiatek, a former world No. 1 ranked player and the winner of five Grand Slam singles titles, moves onto the semifinals, where she will face another American, Madison Keys, who rallied to beat Elina Svitolina earlier in the quarterfinal session

Despite the loss, this was the third consecutive quarterfinal berth for Navarro at a Grand Slam tournament, after she reached the 2024 Wimbledon quarterfinals and 2024 US Open semifinals. She showed her toughness in Australia, winning each of her first four matches in three sets, but those lengthy matches may have left the 23-year-old New York native exhausted against the more experienced Swiatek.

Swiatek has already matched her best result in Melbourne: a run to the semifinals in 2022. That same year, she also won US Open and the first of three consecutive French Open titles. Swiatek won her first Grand Slam title at Roland Garros in 2020.

Navarro vs. Swiatek highlights

No. 2 Iga Swiatek defeated No. 8 Emma Navarro 6-1, 6-2.

What happens next?

The Australian Open women's singles semifinals are scheduled for Thursday, January 23 at Rod Laver Arena, while the final is set for Saturday, Jan. 25.

Swiatek will face American Madison Keys, the No. 19 seed in the semifinals.

