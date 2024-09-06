US Open LIVE: Jessica Pegula defeats by Karolina Muchova in second semi-final after Sabalenko victory

Aryna Sabalenka (left) will face off against Jessica Pegula (right) at the women’s singles semifinals at the US Open (Getty Images, AFP)

Aryna Sabalenka, the Belarusian No. 2 seed, will play American Jessica Pegula in the women’s singles finals on Saturday at the U.S. Open in New York City.

Sabalenka defeated the American breakout star Emma Navarro in straight sets on Thursday evening. The two were in a heated tiebreaker during the second set but ultimately Sabalenka prevailed.

After, American Jessica Pegula, the No. 6 seed, defeated Czech Karolina Muchova in the third set after the two were tied.

Pegula, who notoriously has found difficulty making it past the quarter-finals, will head to her first Grand Slam finals on Saturday to face Sabalenka.

Pegula is hoping to replicate the success of fellow American Coco Gauff who won the grand slam last year.

Follow all the latest action from the US Open women’s singles semi-finals below.

Pegula wins!

04:31 , Ariana Baio

American Jessica Pegula won the women’s singles semi-finals against Karolina Muchova on Thursday evening in the third set.

Muchova won the first set 1-6 but Pegula returned in the second set with 6-4.

The third set had spectators on the edge of their seats but Pegula pulled through, defeating Muchova 6-2.

She will now face off against Aryna Sabalanka. It’s Pegula’s first Grand Slam final of her career.

USA's Jessica Pegula celebrates defeating Czech Republic's Karolina Muchova during their women's semifinals match on day eleven (AFP via Getty Images)

Muchova has some strong aces

04:12 , Ariana Baio

In every set of the match between Muchova and Pegula, the Czech tennis player has managed to make some impressive shots.

Every round of this tournament it seems Karolina Muchova has had a ridiculous highlight! pic.twitter.com/3cjYD5TYcC — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 6, 2024

Pegula and Muchova go to third set tiebreaker

03:44 , Ariana Baio

In the second women’s singles semi-finals, Karolina Muchova and Jessica Pegula have tied and area headed to a third set that will serve as a tiebreaker.

After a slow start, Muchova won the first set 6-1, but Pegula made a comeback in the second set winning 6-4.

The winner of this match will go on to the finals.

Pegula is picking up steam

03:14 , Ariana Baio

After trailing behind during the first set, Pegula is finding her energy and returning better shots, taking a lead in the second set.

Billie Jean King waves to the crowd at the US Open

03:00 , Ariana Baio

Iconic tennis player Billie Jean King appeared at the women’s singles semi-finals at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York on Thursday evening.

King is the former No. 1 tennis player. She’s won 39 Grand Slam titles: 12 in singles, 16 in women’s doubles and 11 in mixed doubles.

King reportedly said hello to Aryna Sabalanka, the Belarusian tennis player who just won her match against Emma Navarro.

Billie Jean King waves to the crowd on Day Eleven of the 2024 US Open (Getty Images)

Muchova wins first set

02:48 , Ariana Baio

Muchova played strong in the first set, winning it 6-1.

Pegula, the No. 6 seed, had three chances to take the lead when break point opportunities at 1-1- emerged but wasn’t able to keep up.

Jessica Pegula (USA) hits to Karolina Muchova (CZE) on day eleven of the 2024 U.S. Open tennis tournament (USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

Next up: Karolina Muchova vs. Jessica Pegula

02:18 , Ariana Baio

The second women’s singles semi-final match of the night is between Czech Karolina Muchova and American Jessica Pegula.

The winner of this will play Belarus’s Aryna Sabalanka in the finals.

Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic enters before her Women's Singles Semifinal match against Jessica Pegula of the United States on Day Eleven of the 2024 US Open (Getty Images)

Jessica Pegula of the United States enters before her Women's Singles Semifinal match against Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic on Day Eleven of the 2024 US Open (Getty Images)

Sabalanka wins!

01:55 , Ariana Baio

Aryna Sabalanka of Belarus won the tiebreaker in the second set of the women’s singles semi-finals on Thursday evening.

Sabalanka, known for her powerful serves and relentless determination, put all of her strength and focus into returning the ball to breakout American star Emma Navarro.

Now, Sabalanka will head to the finals.

Belarus's Aryna Sabalenka plays a backhand return against USA's Emma Navarro (AFP via Getty Images)

Second set brings out each player’s energy

01:45 , Ariana Baio

Sabalenka and Navarro and dueling it out in the second set for points and their playing styles are becoming extremely obvious.

Navarro, the American, plays calm and calculated compared to Sabalenka who plays aggressive and hard. The two are an interesting match-up. For every few serves and returns Sabalenka aces, she gets messy – giving Navarro the upper hand.

Meanwhile, Navarro is focused on returning the ball and moving quickly from the left to right corner – anticipating Sabalenka’s powerful hits.

Both women are extremely focused. It will be interesting to see whose playing style comes out stronger.

Who’s watching the Sabalenka-Navarro match?

01:20 , Ariana Baio

Arthur Ashe Stadium is filled with familiar faces as Aryna Sabalenka faces off against Emma Navarro in the women’s singles .semi finals.

That includes former tennis player Maria Sharapova, former soccer player Carli Lloyd, actress Elizabeth Banks, media figure Robin Roberts and Brooklyn Nets player Nic Claxton.

Former tennis player Maria Sharapova watches the women’s semifinals

01:10 , Ariana Baio

Former tennis player Maria Sharapova attends Day Eleven of the 2024 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 05, 2024 (Getty Images)

Sabalenka wins first set

Friday 6 September 2024 00:56 , Ariana Baio

Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, won the first set in the women’s singles semi-finals, 6-3.

Emma Navarro, of the United States, returned the ball with precision and speed against Sabalenka, who is the number two player. Sabalenka is notoriously a tough tennis player who has powerful serves and strong returns.

Now onto the second set.

Navarro catches up

Friday 6 September 2024 00:50 , Ariana Baio

Navarro, who is known for her composure on the court, has managed to catch up with Sabalenka quickly thanks to a few aces.

Emma Navarro of the United States returns a shot against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus during their Women's Singles Semifinal match (Getty Images)

Sabalenka starts strong

Friday 6 September 2024 00:23 , Ariana Baio

Sabalenaka began the match with her iconic powerful serve and quickly made it to four points bringing the

Navarro, who returned the serve and volleyed for a bit, netted the ball giving Sabalenka her first point.

An ace and two points later, Sabalenka has one point in the game.

Players step onto the court

Friday 6 September 2024 00:11 , Ariana Baio

American Emma Navarro and Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka have stepped onto the court at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City.

Belarus's Aryna Sabalenka walks into the court ahead of her match against USA's Emma Navarro in their women's semifinals match on day eleven of the US Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City, on September 5, 2024. (AFP via Getty Images)

Pegula v Muchova head-to-head

Thursday 5 September 2024 23:30 , Chris Wilson

The other American hopeful, sixth seed Jessica Pegula, will face Karolina Muchova for just the second time.

The first meeting between the two came less than a month ago, with the American winning 5-7, 6-4, 6-2 in the round of 32 in Cincinnati on her way to a loss in the final against potential opponent Sabalenka.

Pegula is in good form, having reached the final in Cincinnati and won the Canadian Open last month. Muchova is looking for a win that would match her best ever performance in a Grand Slam, when she reached the final of the French Open in 2023.

Sabalenka v Navarro head-to-head

Thursday 5 September 2024 23:15 , Chris Wilson

World number two Sabalenka has beaten Navarro just once before, with the American emerging victorious in the other meeting between the two.

Both previous meetings took place earlier this year, with Navarro winning at Indian Wells in March and Sabalenka getting her revenge in the French Open in June.

Sabalenka has 15 WTA Singles Titles to Navarro’s one, and has won two Grand Slams to the American’s zero. Navarro is continuing her breakout year in the game, with the world number 12 putting in her best performance in a Grand Slam this year, having reached the quarter-finals at Wimbledon.

US Open LIVE

Thursday 5 September 2024 22:01 , Chris Wilson

Good evening and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the women’s singles semi-finals at the US Open in New York.

Aryna Sabalenka faces American hopeful Emma Navarro in the first match of the day at Flushing Meadows, before another home hopeful, Jessica Pegula, takes on Czech Karolina Muchova for the second place in Saturday’s final.