Emilien Pitre leads the charge as No. 8 Kentucky evens its series with No. 2 Arkansas

Emilien Pitre doubled twice and drove in four runs as the eighth-ranked Kentucky baseball team defeated No. 2 Arkansas 11-3 at Kentucky Proud Park on Saturday afternoon.

The Wildcats (34-10, 17-6) and Razorbacks (40-8, 17-6) have split the first two games of the series and will play for the outright Southeastern Conference lead on Sunday afternoon.

Saturday’s game was the first time Arkansas has given up 10 or more runs this season.

Pitre’s second-inning double scored two runs, and his double in the fourth did the same.

Devin Burkes added two RBI and Nick Lopez delivered a knockout blow in the eighth with a three-run double.

Dominic Niman earned his eighth win of the season. He allowed two runs in 5 1/3 innings.

Kentucky, 15-5 against Quad 1 opponents, has the most Quad 1 wins in Division I.

