Emile Smith Rowe reveals confidence after Fulham move following 'tough' Arsenal struggles

Emile Smith Rowe has shone at Craven Cottage (REUTERS)

Emile Smith Rowe has revealed his confidence is high at Fulham after scoring in their 3-1 win over Newcastle.

Smith Rowe bagged his second Premier League goal in five games to help lift the Cottagers into the top half of the table.

The 24-year-old left boyhood club Arsenal in the summer in a deal that could rise to £34million and is determined to keep his good form going for Fulham.

"I'm really confident at the moment and comfortable with everything,” Smith Rowe told BBC Sport. “I've got to keep going and keep working hard.

“Everyone knows it has been a tough couple of seasons for me, I have to stay fit and I feel good at the moment. I'm feeling confident and happy."

Emile Smith Rowe scored his second goal for Fulham in their 3-1 win over Newcastle (Getty Images)

Raul Jimenez opened the scoring for Marco Silva’s side, while Reiss Nelson wrapped up the win with a late goal.

And Smith Rowe added: “Sticking together and staying patient at times, we know Newcastle are a really strong team so we had to sit at times and be patient, get the ball and score. We're really happy."

“Happy we took our chances, [in the] first few games we struggled to take our chances, so we're happy with our three goals.

“It starts off the pitch, it's like a family in there and we know we want to do everything for each other and want to work and want to win."