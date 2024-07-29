Embiid booed during Olympics debut: Other side-stories emerge regarding Team USA

As one might expect from a star-studded team made up of 12 of the most talented basketball players in the world, some side stories emerged during Team USA’s 110-84 Group C-opening rout of Serbia on Sunday at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Former University of Kansas center Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers, who gained naturalized citizenship in France in 2022 as he considered playing for the host country in the 2024 Games, was booed not only during pregame warmups and introduction of the starters, but every time he touched the ball during a game that drew 27,000 fans at Pierre Mauroy Stadium in Lille, France.

The 7-footer from Cameroon, who played a one-and-done season at KU in 2013-14 before becoming the third overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft, scored just four points on 2-of-5 shooting (0-for-3 from the line) with two rebounds and a blocked shot while starting and playing 11 minutes in his Olympics debut.

The other Team USA bigs weren’t particularly productive either as Anthony Davis had seven points and eight rebounds in 19 minutes and Bam Adebayo four points and two rebounds in 20 minutes.

Serbia center Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets, like Embiid an NBA MVP winner, scored 20 points on 8-of-15 shooting (1-of-6 from 3) with eight assists, five rebounds and four steals in 31 minutes.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst wrote: “After two good exhibition games, Embiid struggled Sunday. Serbia attacked him in pick-and-rolls, and the U.S. got bogged down on offense at times with him in the game. He was the only player on the roster with a negative plus/minus at minus-8.

“But don’t expect (coach Steve) Kerr to switch him in the starting lineup. Team USA is committed to Embiid and to letting him work through sluggish times. First off, he made a huge commitment in choosing to play for the U.S. over France, which the local fans let him know about by heavily booing him. And second, the team believes his skillset will prove vital as they continue to play teams with great size.”

The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Mike Sielski, who covers Embiid regularly during the NBA season, went in depth on the booing of the 30-year-old Sixers big man.

“Embiid ran out of the tunnel here at Pierre Mauroy Stadium on Sunday, and he was booed. He touched the basketball, made a post move, or ran a dribble-handoff with LeBron James, and he was booed. He took a shot, and he was booed. He scored four points, and he was booed. He committed three fouls and missed three free throws, and he was really booed. Imagine how much he’d have been booed if he’d actually played a decent game.”

Embiid, who had been ill days leading up to Sunday’s game, did not speak to the media after his four-point outing. In days leading up to the game said he expected the booing. “Embrace it. Done it all my career. I don’t think it can get worse than playing in New York in the playoffs, so I’ve seen it all. Boston crowds, New York crowds,” he told USA Today,

Sielski noted Embiid’s struggles in Sunday’s opener: “He does not appear to be in peak physical condition, which suggests that he is not in peak physical condition, which makes him an ill fit for the style that (Team USA coach) Steve Kerr wants to play — and that turned Sunday’s game toward the U.S. Serbia got out to a 10-2 lead as Embiid labored on defense, front-rimmed two free throws, and threw a terrible pass that led to a turnover and basket,”

“In the third quarter Sunday, Embiid had his best moment when he caught the ball on the right post/baseline against Jokic, power-dribbled toward the middle, and dropped in a fadeaway over Jokic, who fouled him. Embiid then threw his arms in the air in an ‘It’s about time’ gesture. That kind of outburst won’t get him anywhere in this tournament, and the contrast between his performance and behavior and that of another teammate who had been at less than full strength was striking,” Sielski added.

The other side stories involving Team USA?

• Kevin Durant, who did not play in the team’s five exhibition games because of a calf injury, was the fifth sub off the U.S. bench. He had an incredible game, scoring 23 points on 8-of-9 shooting (5-of-5 from 3) in 17 minutes. His dominant performance led some to wonder if he might be moved to the starting lineup now that he’s 100% healthy.

• Also, Boston Celtics standout Jayson Tatum, who averaged 17.6 minutes a game during Team USA’s five exhibition games, was one of two players on the 12-man roster to not play. Indiana Pacers standout guard Tyrese Haliburton was the other.

“It’s tough but Jayson handled it really well. I talked to him before the game that it may play out this way with Kevin coming back and the lineups that I wanted to get to, but that will change,” Kerr told ESPN.

“Jayson’s going to play. Every game is going to be different based on matchups. He’s a total pro. He’s first-team All-NBA three years in a row. I felt like an idiot not playing him, but in a 40-minute game, you can’t play more than 10 (players). You really can’t. I think he’s an amazing guy, great player and handled it beautifully and he’ll be back out there next game.”

Team USA will next meet South Sudan on Wednesday in the second game of group play. Tipoff is 2 p.m. Central Time. Team USA tripped South Sudan 101-100 recently in an exhibition game. LeBron James’ layup with 8 seconds left accounted for the go-ahead basket. James had 21 points, nine assists and seven rebounds in 27 minutes versus Serbia.