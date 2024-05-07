Embattled Kansas City Chiefs WR Rashee Rice suspected in a nightclub assault, per reports

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice's legal woes apparently continue.

Nearly one month after Rice was charged with eight felony counts for causing a multi-car crash on a Dallas expressway in March, The Dallas Morning News is reporting that Rice is suspected in another incident, this time an alleged assault at a Dallas nightclub.

Dallas Police confirmed to USA TODAY Sports that an investigation has been opened after officers responded to a call about an assault early Monday morning at 2:30 a.m. local time.

"The preliminary investigation determined a victim reported being assaulted by a suspect in the 600 block of North Harwood Street," the department said in a statement. "The victim self-transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. This is an ongoing investigation."

RASHEE RICE: WR works out with Patrick Mahomes amid legal woes

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice.

It's been a turbulent offseason for Rice, who was selected out of Southern Methodist University by the Chiefs in the second round of the 2023 NFL draft.

On March 30, Rice lost control of his Lamborghini on North Central Expressway in Dallas while racing SMU cornerback Teddy Knox and caused a “chain reaction collision involving four other vehicles." Police said the drivers and occupants from the Lamborghini and Corvette, driven by Knox, "all ran from the scene without stopping to determine if anyone needed medical help or providing their information." The crash was caught on dash-cam video.

Following an investigation, Rice was charged with one count of aggravated assault, one count of collision involving serious bodily injury and six counts of collision involving injury on April 10. Rice turned himself in to police on April 11 and was later released on bail.

WHAT TO KNOW: Rashee Rice facing charges for role in serious crash

ALL THINGS KANSAS CITY CHIEFS: Latest team news, schedule, roster, stats, injury updates and more

Chiefs coach Andy Reid previously said the team will "keep gathering information from law enforcement."

Story continues

“As far as Rashee Rice and his situation,” Reid said on April 15, “I’m leaving that like we’ve done for most of these, just for the law enforcement part of it to take place. Then we will go from there with that.”

Rice, 24, returned to the field amid his ongoing case to work out with Patrick Mahomes at the Chiefs quarterback's annual camp in Texas last month. Rice shared videos on Instagram of himself running routes and catching passes.

"I've worked with Rashee (Rice) throughout the offseason, just in general. I'm sure we'll continue that work as the legal process plays out," Mahomes said at the time.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Rashee Rice suspected in a Dallas nightclub assault, reports say