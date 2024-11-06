Embarrassing stat reveals Real Madrid’s struggles against former players in UCL

Former Real Madrid forward Alvaro Morata played a key role in Los Blancos’ recent 1-3 loss to AC Milan, becoming their biggest adversary on the night. This is because Morata’s goal has now placed Real Madrid in the spotlight for an unwanted record.

According to an X account named MasterChip, Real Madrid hold the unfortunate distinction of having conceded the most goals in the history of the UEFA Champions League to players who once wore their jersey.

Morata’s goal against Milan was his third strike against Real Madrid, further cementing his position at the top of this peculiar list. Prior to this, he had already scored twice for Juventus, adding to his tally and extending his record.

Interestingly, the Spaniard has scored even goals in 13 matches against Real Madrid across all competitions.

Who are the other players?

Behind Morata, we find other notable former players who have scored against their former club.

RMA 1-2 MIL (Morata 40') – El Real Madrid es el equipo que más goles ha encajado de ex-jugadores (13) en TODA la historia de la UEFA Champions League:



3 de Morata

2 de Morientes

2 de Di María

1 de Zamorano

1 de Julio Cesar

1 de Robben

1 de Sneijder

1 de James

1 de Sarabia — MisterChip (Alexis) (@2010MisterChip) November 5, 2024

Fernando Morientes, who netted twice for Monaco in 2004, and Angel Di Maria, who did the same for Paris Saint-Germain, are both in second place.

Other players who have also scored against Real Madrid as former players include Ivan Zamorano, Julio Cesar, Arjen Robben, Wesley Sneijder, James Rodriguez, and Pablo Sarabia, each contributing a single goal to this list.

For what it is worth, this record reflects Real Madrid’s challenges when facing former stars. The most recent example, Morata’s decisive strike, has reignited debates around the club’s defensive vulnerabilities.

With this defeat, Real Madrid find themselves in the spotlight not only for the loss but also for this unwanted statistic, a reminder of the importance of strengthening their defence and focusing on key players who could help avoid such situations in the future.