Advertisement
Live

Emanuel Navarrete vs. Oscar Valdez 2 live results, round-by-round updates, ring walks, start time for WBO world title fight

darshan desai
Uncrowned
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 13: WBO super bantamweight champion Emanuel Navarrete poses during a ceremonial weigh-in at the KA Theatre at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on September 13, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Navarrete will defend his title against Juan Miguel Elorde on September 14 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
WBO super featherweight champion Emanuel Navarrete faces Oscar Valdez in a title rematch Saturday night. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Uncrowned has Emanuel Navarrete vs. Oscar Valdez 2 live results, round-by-round updates, ring walks and start time for the Navarrete vs. Valdez 2 fight card on Saturday night at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. WBO super featherweight champion Navarrete defends his belt against the mandatory challenger Valdez in a rematch of an August 2023 bout Navarrete won by unanimous decision.

Navarrete (38-2-1, 31 KOs), a three-division world champion, took a wide decision over Valdez in their first bout, but he hasn't won a fight since. Navarrete fought to a draw against Robson Conceicao in November 2023 and then lost in his quest to become a four-weight world champion against Denys Berinchyk in May.

Valdez (32-2, 24 KOs) bounced back from his loss to Navarrete with a seventh-round knockout of Liam Wilson in March.

There's another championship rematch on the card as Rafael Espinoza defends his WBO featherweight strap against Robeisy Ramirez. Espinoza (25-0, 21 KOs) upset Ramirez (14-2, 9 KOs) last December in a Fight of the Year contender to win the championship. Both picked up wins within eight days of each other in June, and now they will run it back.

Navarrete vs. Valdez 2 begins at 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+, with a main card beginning at 10:30 p.m. ET and main event ring walks expected at around 11:45 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Follow all the action with Uncrowned's live results and play-by-play of the main card below.

WBO super featherweight title: Emanuel Navarrete vs. Oscar Valdez

WBO featherweight title: Rafael Espinoza vs. Robeisy Ramirez

Super lightweight: Lindolfo Delgado vs. Jackson Marinez

Heavyweight: Richard Torrez Jr. vs. Isaac Gutierrez

Super featherweight: Albert Gonzalez vs. Gerardo Antonio Perez

Super flyweight: Steven Navarro def. Gabriel Bernardi Cruz via second-round TKO (2:29) | Watch KO

Welterweight: Giovani Santillan def. Fredrick Lawson via first-round TKO (3:00) | Watch KO

Welterweight: Art Barrera Jr. def. Juan Carlos Campos Medina via second-round TKO (2:58) | Watch KO

Lightweight: Kevin Mosquera def. Cesar Morales via majority decision (38-38, 39-36, 38-37)

Super featherweight: DJ Zamora def. Roman Ruben Reynoso via second-round TKO (1:56) | Watch KO

Live17 updates
  • Uncrowned Staff

    We continue

    Super featherweights hitting the ring, Albert Gonzalez vs. Gerardo Antonio Perez for eight rounds.

  • Uncrowned Staff

    Sensational

  • Uncrowned Staff

    Official result

    Super flyweight: Steven Navarro def. Gabriel Bernardi Cruz via second-round TKO (2:29).

  • Uncrowned Staff

    Keeping things moving

    Super flyweights up now! Steven Navarro vs. Gabriel Bernardi Cruz for six rounds.

  • Uncrowned Staff

    Official result

    Welterweight: Giovani Santillan def. Fredrick Lawson via first-round TKO (3:00).

  • Uncrowned Staff
  • Uncrowned Staff

    Welterweights Giovani Santillan vs. Fredrick Lawson up now in a 10-round battle.

  • Uncrowned Staff

    Art Barrera Jr. even took the ref out!

  • Uncrowned Staff

    That was quick!

    Welterweight: Art Barrera Jr. def. Juan Carlos Campos Medina via second-round TKO (2:58).

  • Uncrowned Staff

    Highlights

  • Uncrowned Staff

    Man, Morales drew a really tough matchup for his pro debut. Mosquera was very game and even dropped Morales in the fourth. Well deserved upset for Mosquera.

  • Uncrowned Staff

    Official result

    Kevin Mosquera def. Cesar Morales via majority decision (38-38, 39-36, 38-37).

  • Uncrowned Staff

    Next up

    Lightweights Kevin Mosquera vs. Cesar Morales starting now. This is a four-round bout.

  • Uncrowned Staff

    Official result

    Super featherweight: DJ Zamora def. Roman Ruben Reynoso via second-round TKO (1:56)

  • Uncrowned Staff

    DJ Zamora!

  • Uncrowned Staff
  • Uncrowned Staff

    We are underway!

    It's a busy day in the fight world!

    The Navarrete vs. Valdez 2 prelims is are officially underway with a super featherweight contest between Demler Zamora and Roman Ruben Reynoso opening the show.

    Follow live results all night with Uncrowned as well as live play-by-play for the two title bouts on the main card.

    To keep up with the other big event of the day, Liam Paro vs. Richardson Hitchins for the IBF super lightweight title, follow along with Uncrowned's live blog.