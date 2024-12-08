Emanuel Navarrete vs. Oscar Valdez 2 live results, round-by-round updates, ring walks, start time for WBO world title fight

WBO super featherweight champion Emanuel Navarrete faces Oscar Valdez in a title rematch Saturday night. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Uncrowned has Emanuel Navarrete vs. Oscar Valdez 2 live results, round-by-round updates, ring walks and start time for the Navarrete vs. Valdez 2 fight card on Saturday night at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. WBO super featherweight champion Navarrete defends his belt against the mandatory challenger Valdez in a rematch of an August 2023 bout Navarrete won by unanimous decision.

Navarrete (38-2-1, 31 KOs), a three-division world champion, took a wide decision over Valdez in their first bout, but he hasn't won a fight since. Navarrete fought to a draw against Robson Conceicao in November 2023 and then lost in his quest to become a four-weight world champion against Denys Berinchyk in May.

Valdez (32-2, 24 KOs) bounced back from his loss to Navarrete with a seventh-round knockout of Liam Wilson in March.

There's another championship rematch on the card as Rafael Espinoza defends his WBO featherweight strap against Robeisy Ramirez. Espinoza (25-0, 21 KOs) upset Ramirez (14-2, 9 KOs) last December in a Fight of the Year contender to win the championship. Both picked up wins within eight days of each other in June, and now they will run it back.

Navarrete vs. Valdez 2 begins at 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+, with a main card beginning at 10:30 p.m. ET and main event ring walks expected at around 11:45 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Follow all the action with Uncrowned's live results and play-by-play of the main card below.

Main card (10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)

WBO super featherweight title: Emanuel Navarrete vs. Oscar Valdez

WBO featherweight title: Rafael Espinoza vs. Robeisy Ramirez

Prelims (5:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

Super lightweight: Lindolfo Delgado vs. Jackson Marinez

Heavyweight: Richard Torrez Jr. vs. Isaac Gutierrez

Super featherweight: Albert Gonzalez vs. Gerardo Antonio Perez

Super flyweight: Steven Navarro def. Gabriel Bernardi Cruz via second-round TKO (2:29) | Watch KO

Welterweight: Giovani Santillan def. Fredrick Lawson via first-round TKO (3:00) | Watch KO

Welterweight: Art Barrera Jr. def. Juan Carlos Campos Medina via second-round TKO (2:58) | Watch KO

Lightweight: Kevin Mosquera def. Cesar Morales via majority decision (38-38, 39-36, 38-37)

Super featherweight: DJ Zamora def. Roman Ruben Reynoso via second-round TKO (1:56) | Watch KO