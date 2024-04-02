‘Elsbeth’ Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes of ‘The Good Wife’ Spin-Off Come Out?

Unconventional lawyer Elsbeth Tascioni (Carrie Preston) gets her own spin-off from “The Good Wife” franchise with “Elsbeth,” which premieres Thursday. The new series finds the title character in New York City, where she’s been appointed to shadow the local police on their investigations.

Instead of watching from the sidelines, however, Elsbeth is soon sniffing out clues — at times, literally — to question foregone conclusions. Is a college student’s death a cut-and-dry suicide? Not so fast, says the character, who is, naturally, proven right in the long run.

Here’s what you need to know about when and where you can watch it:

When did “Elsbeth” Premiere?

“Elsbeth” premiered Thursday, Feb. 29 at 10 pm ET/PT

What time are new episodes out on CBS and Paramount?

New episodes air Thursdays on CBS at 10 pm ET/PT and streams live for Paramount+ live and on demand for Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers. Paramount+ Essential subscribers can watch the show the following day.

How many episodes are in “Elsbeth” Season 1?

There are 10 episodes.

Are new episodes released weekly? Or all at once?

One new episode airs per week on CBS on Thursday nights, then hits Paramount+ streaming. Due to the State of the Union and other programming preemptions, Episode 2 of the series didn’t air until April 4. Here’s the schedule for “Elsbeth” that we know so far:

Episode 1, “Pilot”: Thursday, February 29

Episode 2, “A Classic New York Character”: Thursday, April 4

Episode 3, “Reality Shock”: Thursday, April 4

Episode 4, “Love Knocked Off”: Thursday, April 11

Episode 5, “Ball Girl”: Thursday, April 18

Episode 6, “An Ear for an Ear”: Thursday, April 25

Who is in “Elsbeth”?

“Elsbeth” stars Carrie Preston as the title character. Wendell Pierce of “The Wire” plays Captain C.W. Wagner (Wendell Pierce), who assigns Officer Kaya Blanke (Carra Patterson of “Rustin” and “Straight Outta Compton”) to accompany her on her investigative wanderings.

Story continues

Guest stars include Stephen Moyer of “True Blood,” Jesse Tyler Ferguson of “Modern Family” and “30 Rock” star Jane Krakowski.

Watch the “Elsbeth” trailer

The post ‘Elsbeth’ Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes of ‘The Good Wife’ Spin-Off Come Out? appeared first on TheWrap.