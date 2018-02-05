Once again, Eli Manning upstages Tom Brady in the Super Bowl
Eli Manning is Tom Brady’s kryptonite.
This is no secret. But nobody expected the New York Giants quarterback to upstage Brady in a Super Bowl between the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles.
And while the Eagles and Patriots have delivered a brilliant, entertaining Super Bowl, Manning still managed to grab some shine of his own in the fourth quarter with this NFL ad/”Dirty Dancing” routine with wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.
[Yahoo Store: Get your Philadelphia Eagles championship gear here!]
For thirty teams, Super Bowl isn’t the end of the season – it’s the start of next season. Watch Eli, @OBJ_3, @TheHumble_21 and the @Giants O-line put in the work in our #SBLII commercial. pic.twitter.com/QP6UducMYa
— NFL (@NFL) February 5, 2018
While Super Bowl LII won’t be forgotten anytime soon, Manning still somehow managed one of the most talked-about moments of a game he was nowhere near.
Bravo, Eli.
More Super Bowl coverage from Yahoo Sports:
• Grading the best and worst Super Bowl commercials
• Nick Foles steals Super Bowl show with historic TD catch
• Patriots’ trick play fails as Brady drops wide-open pass
• NFL raises eyebrows with Aaron Hernandez decision