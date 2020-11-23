Election 2020 live updates: Trump legal team distances itself from lawyer Sidney Powell, Biden taps Blinken as secretary of state

USA TODAY'S coverage of the 2020 election continues this week as states begin to certify their vote counts after President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the hard-fought presidential race. President Donald Trump has yet to concede the race as Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris prepare to take office in January.

Biden names 2 staffers to help negotiate Congress

President-elect Joe Biden chose two staffers of top Democratic leaders in Congress to help his administration negotiate legislation, as he continues to fill out his White House staffing.

Reema Dodin and Shuwanza Goff were each named deputy director of the Office of Legislative Affairs.

Dodin works for Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., the assistant minority leader. Goff works for House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., and became the first Black woman to serve as floor director, helping set the Democrats' legislative agenda and determining which bills reach the floor.

“The American people are eager for our Administration to get to work, and today’s appointees will help advance our agenda and ensure every American has a fair shot,” Biden said in a statement. “In a Biden administration, we will have an open door to the Hill and this team will make sure their views are always represented in the White House.”

– Bart Jansen

2 more members of Congress test positive for COVID

Reps. Bryan Steil, R-Wisc., and Joe Courtney, D-Conn., announced separately Sunday that they had tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the list of members of Congress who have contracted the virus to nearly three dozen.

“Last week, I learned that I was inadvertently exposed to someone who would later test positive for COVID-19, although they weren’t aware of their positive status at the time,” Courtney said in a statement. “Upon learning of that initial exposure, I immediately began following the strict isolation guidelines laid out by the CDC and by my doctor while I waited to get a coronavirus test. After my first test came back negative, I continued to isolate but began to experience mild symptoms. I got another test and, this evening I was notified that the second test came back positive."

Courtney said the experience reinforced his belief that "we’ve got to remain vigilant about wearing masks, social distancing, and the basic essentials like washing our hands frequently."

Steil said in a statement that he tested positive after he began to experience mild symptoms over the weekend. He said he would begin "immediately quarantining" but plans to continue to work from home.

– William Cummings

Biden to tap longtime adviser Blinken for secretary of state

WASHINGTON — President-elect Joe Biden will name Antony Blinken, a veteran foreign policy official and longtime confidant, as his secretary of state.

Blinken, who held top-level national security and State Department positions during the Obama administration, has worked side-by-side with Biden on foreign policy issues for nearly two decades.

The 58-year-old Blinken was Biden's staff director on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee for six years, starting in 2002. When Biden became vice president, Blinken became his national security director – before President Barack Obama elevated him to higher positions, including the No. 2 job at the State Department.

– Deirdre Shesgreen

Trump campaign disavows attorney Sidney Powell after controversy over conspiracy theories

After a week of media appearances in which she was pressed on her repeated claims of an international conspiracy to rig the presidential election without providing evidence, officials from the Trump campaign distanced themselves from attorney Sidney Powell, who had helped in the campaign’s lawsuits.

"Sidney Powell is practicing law on her own. She is not a member of the Trump Legal Team. She is also not a lawyer for the President in his personal capacity," Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani and Trump campaign attorney Jenna Ellis said in a statement on Sunday.

Though Giuliani said Powell is not a member of the legal team, she recently spoke alongside him at a news conference for the campaign where she alleged several election fraud conspiracies.

President Donald Trump recently included Powell in a tweet listing several attorneys he described as "a truly great team" working with Giuliani in his election lawsuits.

In a series of media appearances, Powell has made numerous unfounded allegations about the presidential election. She has baselessly alleged that "thousands" of poll workers were secretly complicit in a conspiracy against Trump that included the CIA, Venezuela's deceased leftist leader Hugo Chavez, the Chinese government and unspecified forces of international communism. There is no evidence to support any of her claims.

During a NewsMax interview on Saturday, Powell added Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp to her list of conspirators after he said the law required him to certify election results showing Joe Biden won the state. She claimed, without evidence, Kemp had received a payoff from a voting software company prompting former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie to tell ABC News' "This Week" that Powell's behavior was "outrageous conduct by any lawyer."

"The president's legal team has been a national embarrassment," Christie said.

– Matthew Brown

