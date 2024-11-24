El Shaarawy tasked with defensive duties on Napoli’s Kvaratskhelia

Claudio Ranieri does not wish to take any chances as Roma prepare to face one of the most in-form teams in Serie A.

Playing against Napoli in a packed Diego Maradona stadium will certainly be a challenge for Ranieri’s debut since his return to Roma for the third time in his career.

The veteran technician’s priority remains giving Roma the defensive solidity they seemed to have lost in recent months.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Stephan El Shaarawy – one of Ranieri’s favorites – will play a crucial role tonight as he will be tasked with guarding Napoli’s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

He will be playing in support of Zeki Celik with the mission of containing the Georgian attacker who so far has 5 goals and 1 assist to his name.