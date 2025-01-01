Eintracht Frankfurt to decide on Jens Petter Hauge’s future

Jens Petter Hauge will return to Eintracht Frankfurt this week after completing a one-year loan at FK Bodö/Glimt where he played 28 league games, scoring eight and creating five. With 18 months remaining on his current deal, the Hessen club confirmed that they will make a decision on the Norwegian’s future ‘in the coming weeks’.

Whether that is at Die Adler or not remains to be seen. Hauge joined Eintracht Frankfurt on loan from Milan in August 2021 before making the move permanent the following summer and after struggling in his first year, was subsequently sent on loan to KAA Gent, and then FK Bodö/Glimt.

During his time at Eintracht Frankfurt, Hauge (25) has played 55 games across all competitions, scoring three and creating five. With the arrivals of Can Uzun and Farès Chaïbi last summer, as well as their well-documented pursuit of Tom Bischof, a place in the Eintracht team for Hauge will be difficult to come by and therefore a departure from SGE is possible.

GGFN | Daniel Pinder