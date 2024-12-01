Eight moments that defined the Liverpool vs Man City rivalry

Liverpool face Manchester City this weekend in a fixture where the stakes have been high in recent seasons.

The two teams have gone head-to-head for the biggest prizes across the last decade, in a rivalry that has increased in importance and hostility. Ahead of their latest clash at Anfield, we’ve remembered eight moments that have defined the rivalry.

This does not slip – (2014)

The touch paper was lit on this rivalry when the two teams contested the 2013/14 Premier League title. Liverpool had emerged as unlikely challengers under Brendan Rodgers and momentum appeared with the Reds after a thrilling win over the Citizens at Anfield.

A see-sawing game saw Manchester City fightback from two goals down to level, only for Philippe Coutinho to fire in a winner after Vincent Kompany’s mistake. It was a 10th win in a row for Liverpool and Steven Gerrard issued a rallying cry at the full-time whistle. In search of an elusive Premier League winner’s medal, Gerrard famously declared ‘this does not slip’ in a post-match huddle.

Cruelly, for Gerrard, it did. The Liverpool’s captain’s stumble allowed Chelsea to open the scoring in a crucial clash during run-in and the Reds were unable to recover. Defeat put the title race back in Manchester City’s hands and Manuel Pellegrini’s side did not falter.

Five-star City thrash Liverpool (2017)

Clashes between the teams have often been hard-fought but City recorded a huge scoreline when the sides met in 2017. City were leading 1-0 through Sergio Aguero’s goal when an incident changed the complexion of the contest. Sadio Mane caught City ‘keeper Ederson with a high boot and was sent off eight minutes before half-time, with Liverpool imploding following the forward’s dismissal.

Gabriel Jesus doubled the lead before the break, before further goals from Sergio Aguero and Leroy Sane (2) secured City’s biggest win over Liverpool for 80 years.

Liverpool crush Citizens in Anfield epic (2018)

Liverpool emphatically ended Manchester City’s hopes of an unbeaten season after inflicting the first loss of the campaign on Pep Guardiola’s side.

Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain drilled Liverpool into an early lead, but Leroy Sane levelled before half-time for the visitors. The game changed following a quick one-two punch from the hosts, as Roberto Firmino bundled John Stones off the ball to lift in a second for Liverpool before Sadio Mane rasped in a high finish moments later. Mohamed Salah then capitalised on an Ederson mistake to make it four from distance.

City struck back late on to add respect to the scoreline through Bernardo Silva and Ilkay Gundogan, but this was a deserved win for the home side. Liverpool’s win ended City’s 22-game unbeaten run from the start of the season, the third-longest in Premier League history at that time, behind Arsenal in 2003/04 (38 games) and Manchester United in 2010/11 (24).

Reds blitz Blues in European encounter (2018)

Just months later, City wilted in the Anfield atmosphere again. Paired together in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, Liverpool blitzed into a three-goal lead inside 31 minutes of the first leg.

Mohamed Salah opened the scoring before Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s screamer doubled Liverpool’s lead. Sadio Mane headed home a third on 31 minutes, as a shell-shocked City struggled to cope.

Jurgen Klopp’s side took a commanding lead into the return and sealed progress after a 2-1 win at the Etihad.

Stones scrambles to save City (2019)

The finest of margins, quite literally, decided the outcome of the title in 2018/19.

After showing signs of progress the previous year, Liverpool emerged as City’s closest challengers for the Premier League. The teams met in early January with Liverpool leading the title race. A contest of the highest standard ensued with two top teams at the peak of their powers.

With the score goalless, John Stones got back to make a vital goalline intervention, after his initial clearance had ricocheted off Ederson and back towards his own goal. His late lunge stopped the ball from crossing the line by just 11mm, and City went on to claim a precious 2-1 win.

It was a significant moment, given City ended the season on 98 points and Liverpool on 97, the third and fourth-highest points totals in English football history. Had Stones not got there and Liverpool had earned a point, the Reds would have ended the season as champions without losing a game.

Liverpool send statement on route to title (2019)

Jurgen Klopp christened his side as the ‘Mentality Monsters’ and Liverpool went to the well again to win the title in 2019/20. Having missed out in agonising fashion the previous season, the Reds started the following campaign with a record-breaking start.

Klopp’s side took a giant step towards the title after beating the champions in December to open up a nine-point lead over the Citizens. Fabinho fired in an opener from distance and Mohamed Salah doubled the lead moments later with a header from Andy Robertson’s cross. Sadio Mane nodded in a third, with Bernardo Silva’s response little consolation.

Liverpool won 26 and drew one of their opening 27 games on route to a first top-flight title in 30 years.

City end Anfield hoodoo (2021)

Anfield has not been a happy hunting ground for Manchester City in the Premier League era.

Their winless run at the venue came to an end in 2021, however, as Alisson endured a nightmare evening for the home side. Ilkay Gundogan made amends for an earlier missed penalty when he fired City ahead, only for Mohamed Salah to level from the spot.

However, Alisson’s errors handed City the points as the Brazilian twice squandered possession in dangerous areas. The goalkeeper gifted the ball to the visitors and was punished as Gundogan and Raheem Sterling capitalised. Phil Foden flashed in a fourth to seal City’s first win at Anfield since 2003.

Salah scores stunning solo goal (2022)

Games between the teams have been of the highest quality over the last decade and few moments have symbolised that better than Mohamed Salah’s goal in 2022.

During a barnstorming 2-2 draw between the teams at Anfield, Salah scored a stunning solo goal as he left Joao Cancelo, Bernardo Silva and Aymeric Laporte in his wake.

It was a moment of genius from the Egyptian and, perhaps, the best this fixture has seen.

