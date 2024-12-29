Ehlers, Scheifele, Connor lead Winnipeg Jets to 4-2 win over Ottawa Senators

WINNIPEG — Nikolaj Ehlers scored a goal and had two assists to lead the Winnipeg Jets to a 4-2 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Saturday.

Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor each had a goal and an assist and Gabe Vilardi contributed a power-play goal for Winnipeg (26-10-1).

Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck made 33 saves at Canada Life Centre.

Ridley Greig and Tim Stutzle both scored power play goals and Mads Sogaard stopped 19 shots for Ottawa (18-5-2).

Ehlers scored at 11:19 of the third period and assisted on Vilardi's at 9:47 for the go-ahead goal.

Ottawa led 2-0 early in the second period, but Winnipeg countered with two goals just two minutes 15 seconds apart to draw even.

Scheifele set up Connor at 12:46 and then Ehlers sent Scheifele in alone on Sogaard to beat the Senators' goalie with a backhand shot at 15:01.

Connor’s goal extended his point streak to six games.

Ottawa's Greig tipped a Thomas Chabot point shot past a screened Hellebuyck at 4:03 of the second period. Stutzle converted a Drake Batherson pass at 10:40 of the first.

Takeaways

Jets: After a slow start, Winnipeg’s top line came to life with three goals, including on scored on a power play.

Senators: Jumped on the Jets early for a lead, but Hellebuyck held the Sens off after that.

Key moment

Ehlers' goal scored on a wrist shot less than a minute and a half after Vilardi gave the hosts the lead helped seal the victory.

Key stat

Hellebuyck's 33 saves, including 17 in the third period.

Up next

The Jets host the Nashville Predators on Monday.

The Senators visit the Minnesota Wild on Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 28, 2024.

Jim Bender, The Canadian Press