Egypt vs DR Congo LIVE! AFCON match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

The halfway point of the Africa Cup of Nations last-16 stage arrives today with Egypt facing DR Congo in San Pedro. The Pharaohs, shorn of Mohamed Salah, have been handed a huge second chance to put together a run in Ivory Coast having so far failed to impress during the tournament.

In fact, neither of these sides managed to win a game in the group stage as three draws apiece were somehow enough to earn them both second place in their tables. For Egypt, it was all the more unusual as each of their games so far has finished with a scoreline of 2-2 including a 99th-minute equaliser for Cape Verde last time out.

But somebody must come out on top tonight, even if extra time and penalties are required. The winner of the earlier kick-off between Equatorial Guinea and Guinea await either the seven-time champions Pharaohs or the twice-champion Leopards in the quarter-finals. Follow Egypt vs DR Congo LIVE via Standard Sport's match blog!

17:29 , Alex Young

Good evening and welcome to the Standard's LIVE coverage of the Africa Cup of Nations last-16 clash between Egypt and DR Congo.

The winner will face the victor between Equatorial Guinea vs Guinea, which is currently being played... but first these two teams need to pick up their first win of the tournament!

Incredibly, both Egypt and DR Congo finished second in their respective groups with three draws from three games. Can they get over the line tonight?

Kick-off is at 8pm UK time. Stick with us.

Where to watch Egypt vs DR Congo

17:38 , Alex Young

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports Football, with coverage starting at 7.55pm GMT before kick-off at 8pm.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app.

Egypt team news

17:44 , Alex Young

Along with Mo Salah's absence, the Pharaohs were hit by midfielder Emam Ashour being ruled out of this tie on Wednesday after he suffered a concussion trying to do an overhead kick in training.

Goalkeeper Mohamed El-Shennawy is also out of action after an injury in the dramatic group finale against Cape Verde.

Mohamed Abou Gabal replaced him off the bench and should get the nod to start here, with the attacking onus falling on Mostafa Mohamed and the potential return of Trezeguet after his goal as a substitute last time out.

DR Congo team news

17:52 , Alex Young

Cedric Bakambu may return to help out DR Congo's toothless frontline, which failed to score against Tanzania in their final group game.

Centre-back Henock Inonga missed that game with a head injury.

Egypt vs DR Congo prediction

18:00 , Alex Young

It has been a bit of a disaster for Egypt at this AFCON, but they have got goals in them which may be enough to force them over the line.

Egypt to win, 2-1 after extra-time.