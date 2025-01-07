Edwards and the Timberwolves take on conference foe New Orleans

Minnesota Timberwolves (18-17, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (7-29, 15th in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Timberwolves -5.5; over/under is 222.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Timberwolves visit Yves Missi and the New Orleans Pelicans in Western Conference play Tuesday.

The Pelicans are 3-17 in Western Conference games. New Orleans ranks fifth in the league with 12.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Missi averaging 3.8 offensive boards.

The Timberwolves have gone 15-10 against Western Conference opponents. Minnesota is 9-7 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Pelicans are shooting 44.2% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points lower than the 45.9% the Timberwolves allow to opponents. The Timberwolves average 15.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 14.1 per game the Pelicans allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Missi is averaging 9.6 points and 8.4 rebounds for the Pelicans.

Anthony Edwards is averaging 25.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Timberwolves.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 2-8, averaging 113.7 points, 41.5 rebounds, 27.9 assists, 10.0 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.1 points per game.

Timberwolves: 4-6, averaging 107.7 points, 43.9 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.0 points.

INJURIES: Pelicans: Brandon Ingram: out (ankle), Zion Williamson: day to day (hamstring), Dejounte Murray: day to day (elbow), Karlo Matkovic: day to day (back).

Timberwolves: Rob Dillingham: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press