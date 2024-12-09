Edoardo Bove to undergo removable defibrillator implant tomorrow

Edoardo Bove is on the verge of a life-altering event that will likely mark his future career as a footballer.

Tomorrow, Tuesday, on December 10th, Edoardo Bove will undergo a procedure to implant a defibrillator.

The defibrillator will be removable, confirms Sky Sport, but it is necessary to implant it as per hospital protocol in order to be discharged.

Once the surgeons have ran all the necessary tests and analyses, Bove will be able to decide, in agreement with the doctors, whether to keep or remove the defibrillator.

The footballer will be discharged between Thursday 12 and Saturday 14 December.