Edoardo Bove dedicates parting message to Roma: “Thank you for your endless support.”

Edoardo Bove dedicates parting message to Roma: “Thank you for your endless support.”

Edoardo Bove wrote an emotional message dedicated to his boyhood club.

Following the announcement of his move to Fiorentina, Bove published a video on Instagram, thanking Roma fans for their support.

“To all my teammates, the staff and the people I have been lucky enough to work with in these 14 years.

To my family, my friends, my girlfriend and my agent who have been there for me at all times.

To the place that chose me, welcomed me, and raised me to become who I am.

To my City, my People and the Romanisti who have never stopped supporting me and making me feel at home.

THANK YOU from the bottom of my heart. Edoardo.”