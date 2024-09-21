Edmonton Oilers promote Rychel, hire Kassian in hockey operations moves

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have promoted Warren Rychel to pro scouting director and added former Oiler forward Zack Kassian to the pro scouting staff.

The Oilers, who lost the Stanley Cup final in seven games to the Florida Panthers, open their pre-season Sunday against the Winnipeg Jets.

Aaron Nagy was appointed amateur scout, Erik Elenz was hired as video and analytics coaching co-ordinator, Dominik Zrim joined the organization as director of hockey strategy and David Evanochko was hired as lead solutions architect, the Oilers announced Saturday in a statement.

Rychel, who played 406 NHL games over eight seasons with Los Angeles, Toronto, Anaheim, Chicago and Colorado, will start his third season with the Oilers.

Kassian played seven of his 13 NHL seasons for the Oilers before retiring in 2023. The 33-year-old from Windsor, Ont., amassed 92 goals, 111 assists and 913 penalty minutes in 661 career games.

Nagy was previously president of the Ontario Junior Hockey League's Georgetown Raiders and a player agent with Newport Sports.

Elenz came from the Seattle Kraken's AHL affiliate after two seasons as video coach for the Coachella Valley Firebirds.

Zrim previously worked for the Chicago Blackhawks and San Jose Sharks.

Evanochko was formerly vice president of software development at Conexus Credit Union in Regina.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 21, 2024.

The Canadian Press