Edmonton Elks linebacker Anderson named CFL's top rookie

VANCOUVER — Edmonton Elks linebacker Nick Anderson was named the CFL's top rookie Thursday night.

Anderson was honoured at the CFL awards banquet.

Voting for the award was conducted by the Football Reporters of Canada and nine CFL head coaches.

The five-foot-11, 242-pound Anderson finished tied with teammate Nyles Morgan in defensive tackles (111) and second overall in both total tackles (116) and defensive plays (130).

The former Tulane star also added three sacks, one interception and two forced fumbles in 18 regular-season games.

Hamilton Tiger-Cats receiver Shemar Bridges was the finalist after registering a team-high 83 catches (club record for first-year players) with 933 yards and four touchdowns in 15 games before suffering a season-ending leg injury.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 14, 2024.

The Canadian Press