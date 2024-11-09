Eder Militao suffers horror knee injury as Real Madrid beat Osasuna

Real Madrid defender Eder Militao has suffered a second serious knee injury, ruling him out for the remainder of the season.

The centre-back in the first half collapsed to the pitch in the opposition area while clutching his right leg and screaming in agony.

Militao, who missed six months of last season with a serious knee injury, received treatment on the pitch for several minutes before being stretched off with tears in his eyes.

Madrid shortly afterwards confirmed that the player had suffered a “complete tear of the anterior cruciate ligament with involvement of both menisci in his right leg.”

Militao will undergo surgery in the coming days and, according to The Athletic, will be sidelined for nine months.

Either side of Militao's injury, team-mates Rodrygo and Lucas Vazquez were also forced off the pitch.

Rodrygo, making his first start after three weeks out, limped off while clutching his bandaged thigh and is expected to now miss the trip to Liverpool in the Champions League later in November.

Vazquez appeared the less serious of the three but had to be replaced at half-time by Luka Modric.

The injuries overshadowed a much-needed return to winning ways for Real Madrid, who won 4-0 thanks to a hat-trick from Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham's first goal of the season.