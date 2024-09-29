Eder Militao 9, Vinicius 8 | Atletico Madrid 1-1 Real Madrid: Player Ratings



The Madrid derby at Civitas Metropolitano last night was highly anticipated as a rematch of the only game Los Blancos lost in the league last season.

Needless to say, the derby lived up to its name with serious tensions, drama, emotions, and high-quality football poured onto the field over the 90 minutes. From an electric atmosphere to having play suspended midway, the game had it all.

The first half was largely dull between the two rivals as neither side came particularly close to scoring. While Real Madrid dominated possession slightly, Atletico Madrid perhaps had the better chances.

The hosts made a far better start to the second half and the quality of the game improved significantly with Diego Simeone’s side looking set to score the first goal.

A stunning volley from Eder Militao, however, gave Los Blancos the lead against the run of play.

Objects being hurled at Thibaut Courtois then forced the players off the field temporarily and everything appeared set for a Real Madrid win after the break.

A late goal from Angel Correa, however, made it 1-1 for Atletico Madrid.

Madrid Universal brings you the player ratings from Atletico Madrid 1-1 Real Madrid.

Thibaut Courtois: 7

Photo by Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images

Atletico Madrid’s spirited start to the derby gave the Belgian star an early beginning to his day in the office as he was forced into two routine saves in the first half.

Had a more silent second period with just one save made but could not do much to deny the equaliser.

Ferland Mendy: 6

An average showing from the French defender who did not have much to offer in attack and was decent in defence. Made one error that led to a direct Atletico Madrid chance.

Eder Militao: 9

Real Madrid’s defenders were the real stars at Civitas Metropolitano as they held their own under pressure to deny Atletico Madrid the opener despite the team’s dominance, especially in the second half.

Militao, individually, was brilliant, especially in ensuring that Antoine Griezmann does not get into any combination play in the box.

Completed close to 85% of his passes and recorded 14 defensive actions on the night.

Scored the opener with a sensational volley past the hour mark to give his side the lead against the run of play.

Antonio Rudiger: 8

The German star paired Militao perfectly in defence and helped keep Los Rojiblancos at bay despite serious pressure from their end.

Completed over 90% of his passes and blocked three shots among other contributions. Rolls-Royce defender.

Dani Carvajal: 8.5

The most attacking of all the Real Madrid defenders, the right-back regularly pushed high in attack to make up width on the right flank and contributed an extra body in the finish third.

Maintained his defensive integrity but led the counter for Los Blancos and completed the game with two clearances and a key pass.

Aurelien Tchouameni: 7.5

A solid showing in the middle of the park for the defensive midfielder who impressed with his composure against Atletico Madrid’s spirited attacks.

Recorded ten defensive actions and orchestrated the play for the Merengues.

Federico Valverde: 8

A run-of-the-mill performance from the Uruguayan star who steamrolled through the middle of the park for great periods not only with his timely challenges but also with perfect distribution.

Came the closest to scoring in the opening period but had a shot from a long distance saved by Jan Oblak.

Luka Modric: 9

Photo by Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images

Starting a derby at the ripe age of 39, Modric was Real Madrid’s best midfielder for the greater part of the game as he looked unperturbed under pressure, cool as a cucumber with his distribution and yet recorded three key passes on the night.

Further, he completed 100% long balls, 100% passes and 100% crosses and was fouled once.

Jude Bellingham: 8

Moving back to his role in the attacking midfield, Jude Bellingham showed exactly why the 4-4-2 diamond system suits him better and he completed 100% of his passes in the first period and even had a shot blocked and one on target.

Vinicius Jr: 8

A rather uncharacteristic night for the Ballon d’Or favourite who struggled to influence the game playing on the left wing.

Contrary to expectations, the shift to last season’s system did not help much in improving his output.

Ultimately pitched up with the vital assist for Real Madrid’s opener with a well-worked lobbed ball into the area.

Rodrygo Goes: 7

While Rodrygo was not much better than Vinicius in terms of direct contribution to the buildup play, he regularly threatened on goal with a shot from distance and even came close to testing Oblak early in the second period.