ECU's half-court heave after refs added time to the clock is the granddaddy of bad beats
Just when you think you've seen it all, another bad beat comes along to make you consider never placing a bet again.
This time, the nausea comes courtesy of East Carolina and North Texas, which should've been warning enough that something might go terribly wrong -- a giant don't bet sign. Anyone who decided to ignore the red lights and take the action on this game's under paid the price in excruciating fashion.
With a total of 128.5, under bettors appeared safe as North Texas dribbled out the final seconds of the clock with the score at 69-57 (126). Unfortunately, there was a half-second difference between the game and shot clocks, so refs added that time back to the clock. You can guess what happened from there.
❌ UNDER 128
East Carolina is given 0.5 seconds back vs North Texas and makes a half-court shot to crush the Under 128 bettors…
Is there a worse BAD BEAT?!pic.twitter.com/7bu9FnQx3r
— Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) January 15, 2025
Bad Beat of the Year: Under 128.5 in UNT vs ECU 🤮
(via @hoffy8121 @espn) pic.twitter.com/6fYKxODVN5
— DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) January 15, 2025
Yes, you saw that correctly. Yes, it did count. ECU used that last half-second for a pointless half-court heave and it went it to sink the under just like that.
I don't know about you, but I'm deleting my sportsbook app and taking a break for a few days (or years) after something like that.
