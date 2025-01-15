ECU's half-court heave after refs added time to the clock is the granddaddy of bad beats

.

Just when you think you've seen it all, another bad beat comes along to make you consider never placing a bet again.

This time, the nausea comes courtesy of East Carolina and North Texas, which should've been warning enough that something might go terribly wrong -- a giant don't bet sign. Anyone who decided to ignore the red lights and take the action on this game's under paid the price in excruciating fashion.

With a total of 128.5, under bettors appeared safe as North Texas dribbled out the final seconds of the clock with the score at 69-57 (126). Unfortunately, there was a half-second difference between the game and shot clocks, so refs added that time back to the clock. You can guess what happened from there.

❌ UNDER 128



East Carolina is given 0.5 seconds back vs North Texas and makes a half-court shot to crush the Under 128 bettors…



Is there a worse BAD BEAT?!pic.twitter.com/7bu9FnQx3r — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) January 15, 2025

Bad Beat of the Year: Under 128.5 in UNT vs ECU 🤮



(via @hoffy8121 @espn) pic.twitter.com/6fYKxODVN5 — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) January 15, 2025

Yes, you saw that correctly. Yes, it did count. ECU used that last half-second for a pointless half-court heave and it went it to sink the under just like that.

I don't know about you, but I'm deleting my sportsbook app and taking a break for a few days (or years) after something like that.

This article originally appeared on For The Win: ECU's half-court heave after refs added time to the clock is the granddaddy of bad beats