Early Week 9 fantasy football rankings: 30 risers and fallers

The 2024 NFL season continues to be pandemonium for fantasy managers.

In Week 8 (MNF pending), Bo Nix and Matthew Stafford were the QB2 and QB5, respectively. Ladd McConkey, Cedric Tillman, Josh Downs, Demarcus Robinson, Jalen Coker, Kalif Raymond, Noah Brown, and Keon Coleman were all WR1s. And tight ends scored 51 more fantasy points than any week since Week 17 of 2022.

Week 9 is upon us now.

Here's a look at my early Week 9 fantasy football rankings. Toggle between standard, half PPR (point per reception), and full PPR to see where players rank in your league’s format.

Please note: These rankings will change significantly as the week goes on. Check back on Sunday morning for final updates.

Week 9 fantasy football quarterback rankings: Risers and fallers

UP: Matthew Stafford – The band is back together. With Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua returning from injury against the Vikings in Week 8, Stafford posted a season-best QB5 finish. He’s a top-10 play against a Seahawks team that’s allowed the ninth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks since Week 4.

UP: Bo Nix – Over the last four weeks, Nix is fantasy’s QB4. He’s a solid streaming option versus a Ravens defense that’s ceded the third-most fantasy points to the position. Passers have totaled at least 21 fantasy points in four of Baltimore’s last five games.

UP: Jameis Winston – As it turns out, the problem in Cleveland might just have been the fact that Deshaun Watson was very not good at football (don’t check my grammar). In Winston’s first start, he threw for 334 yards. Watson hadn’t reached 300 yards since January of 2021. The matchup isn’t great, but Winston warrants streaming consideration.

DOWN: C.J. Stroud – The sophomore season hasn’t been kind to Stroud’s fantasy managers. The 23-year-old has finished higher than QB14 just once over his last seven games. Now he’ll likely be without Stefon Diggs in addition to Nico Collins.

DOWN: Tua Tagovailoa – The Bills have become somewhat of a run-funnel defense, as they’ve allowed the sixth-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing signal-callers. Tua has never finished higher than QB13 against Buffalo.

DOWN: Anthony Richardson – Over his last two games, Richardson has completed just 20 of 56 passes. That’s bad. I didn’t even need a math degree for that analysis. Even if Richardson isn’t benched ahead of Week 9, he’s very much at risk of an in-game benching.

Week 9 fantasy football running back rankings: Risers and fallers

UP: D’Andre Swift – In terms of points per game, Swift is fantasy’s RB3 since Week 4. He’s finished as a top-10 running back in four straight games. He should smash again versus a Cardinals front that’s allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to opposing backfields.

UP: Chase Brown – Since Week 4, Brown is averaging 15.8 opportunities (carries + targets) per game. That should play well against a beatable Raiders defense.

UP: Rhamondre Stevenson – The definition of “hit or miss," Stevenson has ranked as a top-10 back in four games and as the RB41 or worse in the other three. Game script has been the main factor, and a matchup with the Titans is just what the doctor ordered.

UP: Rico Dowdle – The 26-year-old was a late scratch for Sunday Night Football due to an illness, but nothing that took place in that game should deter Dallas from leaning on him when he’s on the field.

UP : Rachaad White – The injuries to Chris Godwin and Mike Evans have led White back to the top-20 conversation in fantasy circles. The 25-year-old has racked up six targets in back-to-back games.

DOWN: Tank Bigsby – Whether or not Travis Etienne plays in Week 9, Bigsby will have a tough draw. No back has eclipsed 14.2 half-PPR points against the Eagles in 2024.

DOWN: J.K. Dobbins – The Chargers’ lead back has garnered at least 17 touches in six straight games, but his efficiency is heading in the wrong direction. After averaging 9.9 yards per carry in his first two games, Dobbins has managed just 3.2 yards per tote over the last five. Meanwhile, the Browns have surrendered the sixth-fewest fantasy points to opposing backfields this season.

DOWN: Javonte Williams – The RB6 finish for Williams in Week 7 was fun, but he’ll be hard-pressed to finish inside the top 30 this week. Baltimore is giving up just 3.2 yards per attempt and the eighth-fewest fantasy points to running backs.

Week 9 fantasy football wide receiver rankings: Risers and fallers

UP: Brian Thomas Jr. – Since Week 4, Thomas is fantasy’s WR2 in total points and WR6 in points per game. He has finished as a top-15 wideout in four of his last five outings.

UP: DeVonta Smith – The Eagles get to face the gift horse that is the Jaguars this week. Jacksonville has ceded the fourth-most fantasy points to receivers this season.

UP: Tank Dell and John Metchie III – Stefon Diggs and Nico Collins have been peppered with 41% of the Texans’ target this season, and that’s despite Nico missing the last three games. Plenty of volume will be up for grabs this week. Dell, and to a lesser extent Metchie, should benefit in a big way.

UP: Jakobi Meyers – Meyers has garnered at least seven targets in four straight games and has finished as a top-35 wideout in three of them. The Bengals are not a particularly fearful matchup.

UP: Cedric Tillman and Elijah Moore – With Watson injured, Tillman and Moore have received 21 and 18 targets, respectively over the last two games. Moore led the team in target share in Week 8 and finished as the WR34 in half-PPR. Tillman, meanwhile, ranked as the WR3 after finishing as the WR16 in Week 7.

DOWN: Jayden Reed – Reed has totaled six touches over the last two weeks after averaging 6.8 over the four games before that. He’s still a strong start against the Lions, especially if Jordan Love plays. That said, his floor is lower than it appeared early in the season.

DOWN: D.J. Moore and Keenan Allen – In half-PPR formats, Moore has ranked higher than WR31 just once this season, and that includes finishes of WR70 and WR63 in his last two games. Meanwhile, Allen has finished higher than WR56 just once in five games.

DOWN: Jaxon Smith-Njigba – Even without DK Metcalf in the fold, JSN failed to produce, finishing as the WR39 in half-PPR. He has ranked higher than WR30 just once in eight games.

DOWN: Michael Pittman Jr. – Anthony Richardson playing Pinball with the football has resulted in Pittman being nearly irrelevant in fantasy. In five games where Richardson has been the primary quarterback, Pittman has posted finishes of WR60, WR66, WR57, WR31, and WR86. Not great, Bob!

Week 9 fantasy football tight end rankings: Risers and fallers

UP: Cade Otton – With Evans and Godwin hurt the last two weeks, Otton has finished as the TE5 and TE1, respectively. He’s totaled at least 10 targets, 8 receptions, and 81 yards in both contests. He should be able to keep that going against a Chiefs squad that’s surrendered the second-most fantasy points to tight ends.

UP: Mark Andrews – After being left for the dead to start the season (9 targets and 65 receiving yards through Week 4), Andrews has been the TE5 since Week 5, including three straight top-10 finishes.

DOWN: Jake Ferguson – Much like the rest of the Cowboys, Ferguson has been a model of inconsistency in 2024. He’s ranked as a top-10 tight end in three of his games and has finished as the TE25 or lower in the other three (including two straight).

DOWN: Isaiah Likely – Week 1’s TE1 is essentially droppable in most leagues at this point. Since that eruption, he’s finished as the TE21 or worse in six of seven games.

Week 9 fantasy football rankings

