Early Eberechi Eze strike sends Crystal Palace through to round three

Eberechi Eze’s early effort made the difference as Crystal Palace beat League One Stockport 1-0 in their third-round FA Cup clash at Selhurst Park.

Oliver Glasner made five changes to the Palace side that drew with Chelsea on January 4th, but still fielded a strong starting 11, including the England international.

Eze fired Palace in front in the fourth minute and the hosts dominated possession, though both sides had their chances to make a difference to the scoreline.

The visitors remained in it and indeed manufactured more shots on target than their Premier League opponents, who held on to secure a victory perhaps less comfortable than they would have envisioned.

The opener was facilitated by a pass from Daichi Kamada that was initially blocked by Odin Bailey, but the ball fell to Eze to fire low past visiting goalkeeper Corey Addai.

Stockport came close to levelling when Isaac Olaofe cut across to Kyle Wootton on the edge of the Eagles’ 18-yard box, but was denied by a late Marc Guehi touch.

American keeper Matt Turner – making just his second Palace start since signing on loan from Nottingham Forest – was called into action for the first time by Callum Camps, whose low effort was comfortably saved.

The visitors had another chance shortly after the half hour, Wootton nodding on to Olaofe, whose own headed attempt was claimed by Turner.

Eze tried again, this time flicking towards the back post, where Addai claimed the England international’s effort.

Ibou Touray then looked to set up Wootton, who got his head to it but nodded over.

The Palace threat continued to come primarily from Eze, who flashed across the face of goal where Daniel Munoz also was unable to connect.

Palace were back on the front foot after the break when Eddie Nketiah skipped an early effort wide of the right post and Jefferson Lerma nodded Kamada’s corner over just after the hour.

The Eagles breathed a sigh of relief when Olaofe was alert to a moment of miscommunication between their defenders, stealing the ball away but unable to find the finishing touch as Turner stooped to save.

Stockport remained resilient as Palace looked to pad what stayed an uncomfortably narrow lead.

Guehi found Nketiah with a clever flick, but the former Arsenal striker, diving forward, could only nod over.

Lerma missed a golden chance to make it two when he cleverly rounded Addai late on but somehow fired over the bar.

Palace nearly found a second goal with the final passage of play in six minutes of stoppage time.

Eze slipped to substitute Justin Devenny, but Addai was alert to his initial effort and the Northern Ireland international sent his second attempt into the side-netting.