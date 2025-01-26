Eagles vs. Commanders weather updates: How cold is it at NFC championship game?

USA TODAY and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

The Philadelphia Eagles hosted the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round of the 2025 NFL playoffs in a matchup that turned into a white-out game.

As Philadelphia now prepares to host its third playoff game, it appears the Eagles will get a chance to play in the best conditions they have seen thus far during the postseason.

After a cold January in the Northeast, things are going to thaw slightly ahead of the Eagles' NFC championship game matchup with the Washington Commanders. In fact, the third matchup between the NFC East rivals is set up to be warmer than their second meeting, which took place at Washington's Northwest Stadium, located in Landover, Md., in late December.

Here's what to know about the weather for Sunday's Eagles vs. Commanders NFC championship game and how it may impact the teams:

Eagles vs. Commanders weather updates

Conditions will be mild during the NFC championship game between the Eagles and Commanders, especially compared to how it has been in Philadelphia in recent weeks.

The National Weather Service expects the weather on Sunday afternoon to be mostly sunny with a high of 41 degrees. There will be light winds blowing throughout the day, but the air temperature will be above freezing, which has been a rarity in the Northeast in January.

By comparison, plenty of snow fell amid below-freezing conditions at Lincoln Financial Field during the Eagles' divisional round win over the Rams. Sunday's NFC championship game will be played in much better conditions, which should benefit both quarterbacks Jalen Hurts and Jayden Daniels as they look to make plays on the run and through the air.

Stay tuned for the latest on the conditions in Philadelphia during the game.

Philadelphia weather forecast for NFC championship game

Temperatures will be above freezing for most of the day on Sunday before dropping into the mid-20s later on in the evening. That may not happen until after the NFC championship game, which begins at 3 p.m. ET, ends.

Below are the full details of Sunday's forecast for Philadelphia, Penn., according to the National Weather Service.

High temperature : 41 degrees

Low temperature : 24 degrees

Chance of precipitation : 0%

Wind: 5-15 mph

There is not expected to be any precipitation during Sunday's game which should lead to favorable conditions for both quarterbacks. Additionally, the temperature will not drop below 32 degrees until 8 p.m. ET, according to the National Weather Service's hourly forecast, so the entire game is likely to be played during favorable conditions.

