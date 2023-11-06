Advertisement

Eagles stuff Cowboys as time runs out to win thrilling NFC East showdown

Jori Epstein
·Senior NFL reporter
·1 min read
CeeDee Lamb (88) and the Cowboys came up just short against the Eagles despite numerous chances to capitalize deep in Philadelphia territory in the fourth quarter. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA — In the end, the Dallas Cowboys needed that evasive fourth-quarter touchdown.

They needed the two-point conversion they missed in the fourth quarter.

And they needed Dak Prescott’s pass to CeeDee Lamb as time expired to travel 5 yards farther.

The Eagles won 28-23 in a game of lead changes, suspense, strong quarterback play and a heaping pile of penalties.

Prescott finished the game 29-of-44 for 375 yards and three touchdowns. Hurts finished 17-of-23 for 207 yards and two touchdowns, as well as 36 rushing yards and a touchdown.

The Eagles improved to 8-1 and a three-game lead in the NFC East.

This developing story will be updated.