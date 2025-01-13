Eagles slug their way past Packers in unsightly wild-card affair

The Green Bay Packers had a good season with one obvious flaw: They couldn’t beat good teams.
The Packers offense went nowhere against the Philadelphia Eagles in a 22-10 wild-card playoff game loss, which dropped their record against the Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings and Eagles to 0-6 this season. It’s hard to feel too excited about an 11-win season when Green Bay seemed like a full tier below the NFC’s best teams.
The way the season ended won’t sit well. The Packers played terribly on offense, with Jordan Love getting very little going and throwing three interceptions against an Eagles pass defense that has been excellent for months. The Packers had one highlight run from Josh Jacobs that set up their only touchdown. But that was about it.
The Eagles move on, and although their offense struggled too, the defense played well enough to reinforce their status as a Super Bowl contender. The Packers go into the offseason wondering why they struggled so much to beat the top teams they faced, and what they can do to bridge the gap. The Packers seemed pretty far off on Sunday evening.
Poor 1st half for both teams
After three bad AFC games to start wild-card weekend, it looked like Packers-Eagles would be a highlight. Then the teams played a miserable first half.
The Packers turned it over three times, including two bad interceptions from Jordan Love. The first turnover came on the first play of the game, when a huge hit by Eagles linebacker Oren Burks caused Packers returner Keisean Nixon to fumble. The Eagles recovered, though it was debatable. It seemed like Nixon might have recovered but there wasn’t enough evidence on the replay review to give it to the Green Bay. The Eagles cashed that in with a Jahan Dotson touchdown catch from Jalen Hurts. That was the last touchdown from either team in the first half.
Jalen Hurts with all the time in the world. Touchdown Jahan Dotson!
The Packers had just 16 yards and one first down through its first four possessions. On the fifth drive they got into field-goal range, but Brandon McManus missed a 38-yard kick. It was ugly for the Packers. Coach Matt LaFleur told Fox at halftime that it was the worst half the Packers had played all season, and it was hard to argue.
It was ugly for the Eagles too. Jalen Hurts completed his first six passes for 39 yards and then threw incomplete on his last seven passes of the first half.
It was 10-0 at halftime, and two good teams from the regular season were nowhere close to playing their best football.
Eagles extend 2nd half lead
There were a couple of fun plays to spice up the second half. Dallas Goedert had three stiff-arms to break free for a 24-yard touchdown.
The Eagles defense wasn’t going to let that lead slip away. It was a frustrating day for the Packers offense, which lost guard Elgton Jenkins to a shoulder injury early in the game and then also lost receivers Romeo Doubs (head) and Jayden Reed (shoulder) as well as center Josh Myers (leg). On a fourth down in the fourth quarter Love hit Malik Heath, who was in the game due to those receiver injuries, near the sideline for what would have been a first down. But Heath’s foot landed out of bounds, the pass was incomplete and it was a turnover on downs. That’s how a confounding day went for Green Bay.
Philadelphia’s defense has been playing well most of the season and it was dominant against the Packers. Green Bay fed into that by committing too many mistakes and not executing well. The Packers defense kept the team in the game as long as it could, but it was too hard to overcome Green Bay’s miserable offensive performance.
Ultimately it was a frustrating end for the Packers. Love looked like he was becoming one of the NFL’s best quarterbacks late last season, but he had an inconsistent 2024 season and a bad end to it in Philadelphia. The Packers’ season started with a lot of hope and wasn’t terrible, but it’s hard to feel great about the results. It will be a long offseason figuring out how to make it better.
LIVE COVERAGE IS OVER60 updates
Yahoo Sports Staff
Philly is off to the divisional round
The Eagles will host the lowest-seeded remaining NFC team after the conference dust settles. If Tampa Bay wins tonight, it'll be the Buccaneers. If Washin wins tonight, it'll be the winner of Monday night's Vikings-Rams matchup. — in Arizona — heading to Philly for the divisional round.
And on the next play, Barkley broke away, but slid and gave himself up so the Eagles could kneel it out after 119 rushing yards. What more would you expect from a man who sat out a chance to become the NFL's single-season rushing yardage king to gear up for the playoffs?
It hasn't been pretty, but with the Packers having just one timeout and needing two touchdowns, the Eagles are in control at the moment. Both defenses have been very good today, but the Eagles’ lack of major mistakes has been a big difference. Jake Elliott has made all three of his field goal attempts and Philadelphia hasn't turned the ball over.
Yahoo Sports Staff
Injury timeout for Green Bay center Josh Myers
Myers got rolled up on by reserve offensive lineman Kadeem Telfort on a Jordan Love sack, and the attrition continues for Green Bay. Injuries — particularly on offense — have been part of the story today for the Packers, and while no NFL team will blame injuries for a loss, playing with several backup offensive linemen and being without your top three receivers makes it very hard to win.
Myers was carted off the field after the injury timeout.
Yahoo Sports Staff
Another Jake Elliott field goal makes it a 12-point Eagles lead
3:12 left in the game and the Packers are in a tough spot. Both defenses have been tremendous tonight, but the three Green Bay turnovers, along with injuries and penalties, are looming incredibly large for the Packers right now.
Yahoo Sports Staff
Packers flagged for unnecessary roughness after stopping Saquon Barkley
Just an undisciplined play. T.J. Slayton and a couple of other Packers tossing Barkley to the ground after he was stood up drew the 15-yard penalty and first down, and it's going to be trouble for the Packers. It moves the ball to the 20-yard-line with just under 5:00 to play in the 4th quarter.
Malik Heath couldn't get a foot in, and with 4:58 to go, the Eagles take over in plus-territory with a chance to go up by three scores. The birds of prey are certainly circling.
Yahoo Sports Staff
Jake Elliott gets Philly back in front by two scores
7:33 left in regulation and the Eagles are up 19-10. Saquon Barkley came out of the lineup for a few plays late in the drive and was replaced by Kenneth Gainwell. He looked like he got up a little gingerly after a tackle, but the Eagles could also be resting him up for the league's leading rusher to try to close the deal on the Eagles' next drive
Yahoo Sports Staff
Tush Push makes an appearance
Would it be an Eagles game if they didn't get one? A 1st down on a 4th and 1 around midfield for the Eagles.
Yahoo Sports Staff
Packers injury update
Green Bay has just three healthy receivers available for the game at the moment after this.
This would be a terrible loss for the Packers if Reed can't return.
After a big first down catch into Philly territory, Reed was rocked and knocked out of the game, at least for the moment. Green Bay is already without Christian Watson, who tore his ACL at the end of the regular season, and Romeo Doubs, who left this game and is being evaluated for a concussion.
Jordan Love finds Jayden Reed with the catch and gets blasted in the arm and is down and had left the game 💔 pic.twitter.com/OeAw5O8PCY
It's catch No. 3 for Smith, and he has Philly moving on a 3rd down with a gain of 2.
Yahoo Sports Staff
Brandon McManus gets Green Bay on the board
This second attempt from 26 yards is good, and the Packers are down by one possession in a 10-3 game with 5:46 to go in the 3rd quarter. Philadelphia had the No. 1 defense in the league this year and it's looked the part today.
Yahoo Sports Staff
Packers pick up 1st and Goal on pass interference flag
Dontayvion Wicks drew the foul on Quinyon Mitchell for the 1st down at the 9-yard-line
Yahoo Sports Staff
Doubs helped to the locker room
Romeo Doubs needed the assistance of two members of the Green Bay staff to get back to the dressing room for further evaluation for a concussion. Would be a huge loss if Doubs couldn't return.
#Packers injury update: WR Romeo Doubs is being evaluated for a concussion. #GBvsPHI
The Packers' big play receiver slammed hard on the turf after a leaping for a pass that fell incomplete, landing hard on his back and with his helmet hitting the ground as well. Trainers are tending to him with the clock stopped and 6:48 to go in the third quarter.
Prayers: #Packers WR Romeo Doubs is down on the field in pain after landing hard on his head.
Coverage sack here by the Packers to force 3rd and forever
This was an outstanding play by the Packers' secondary, but the Eagles' offensive line couldn't have done more on this play — Jalen hurts had more than five seconds in the pocket before the play broke down. The Packers would go on to force a punt on 3rd down.
The offense was held in check in the second quarter, but they're opening with the NFL's leading rusher, who had a very good — albeit quiet — first half.
Yahoo Sports Staff
Halftime: Eagles 10, Packers 0
Green Bay miscues and EXCELLENT defensive play on both sides have been the headlines in the first half. After fumbling away the opening kickoff — and a pair of Jordan Love interceptions — the Packers have only given up 10 points. They also have a missed 38-yard field goal and four penalties for 35 yards. Philadelphia has been held in check — at least in the pass game — thus far, with just 39 yards passing from Jalen Hurts in the first half.
Saquon Barkley has been effective, but the running game has been quiet. He's got nine carries for 58 yards. At the end of the first quarter, the Eagles had 103 yards on offense. They have 125 yards after the first half.
Yahoo Sports Staff
Eagles commit false start on 4th down
The Eagles had lined up to go for it with 22 second left in the 2nd quarter, but the penalty forces the punt and Green Bay survives another turnover. Other than the opening kickoff turnover, Green Bay's defense has been excellent.
Yahoo Sports Staff
Zach Baun grabs turnover No. 3 for the Eagles
Zach Baun — that's former Wisconsin Badger Zach Baun — baits Jordan Love into a pick, and the surprise All-Pro linebacker sets Philly up in Green Bay territory with 36 seconds and three timeouts. On the previous play, Baun JUST MISSED grabbing a diving INT.
After the Jake Elliott field goal at the end of the first quarter, the Packers' defense has been solid. Philadelphia has just 13 yards in the second quarter, but its defense has been excellent as well.
With 3:25 left in the first half, the Packers take over after the Philly punt inside their own 30-yard-line.
Yahoo Sports Staff
Nakobe Dean carted off the sideline
That's not good news for the Eagles. Dean, in his third year out of Georgia (Nolan Smith, Jordan Davis 🐶 🔴⚫️⚪️) had 128 tackles and three sacks in a career-season in Philly.
Yahoo Sports Staff
Brandon McManus MISSES 38-yard field goal
Green Bay comes up empty on its best drive of the day. It's the first career playoff miss for McManus, and the Eagles still lead 10-0 with just over five minutes left in what has been a DOMINANT first half, although injuries could be piling up for the Eagles. Darius Slay is headed to the locker room with an apparent arm/shoulder injury, and linebacker Nakobe Dean had to be helped off the field by a pair of Eagles' staffers, unable to make it to the sideline under his own power.
Yahoo Sports Staff
Eagles injury update: Darius Slay heads to locker room
No word yet from Philadelphia what the trouble is, but Slay was favoring his right arm/shoulder as he jogged to the back with some of the Eagles' training staff. It would be a big loss for Philly if the 12th year vet couldn't return.
Yahoo Sports Staff
Packers pick up HUGE 4th and 1 in Eagles redzone
Tucker Kraft with ANOTHER motion sneak for the Packers "Tush Push," and they're looking touchdown on this drive.
Yahoo Sports Staff
Packers finally on the move
Green Bay is into Philly territory for the first time, and Tucker Kraft BARRELS his way for a first down on a QB (tight end) neak on a 3rd and 1.
Philly was flagged on what would have been a Jalen Hurts first down run, and then on a first try at the punt to back themselves up. Another tall stand by the Green Bay defense, but it'll need the offense to find some kind of rhythm to get into this game.
Yahoo Sports Staff
Big Play Slay with the pick of Jordan Love
Dontayvion Wicks was the intended receiver, but it looked like Slay was the intended receiver on the play. That's two turnovers for Green Bay in the first 15:08 of the game.
That first frame was all Eagles. Philadelphia had 103 yards and seven first downs to 16 yards and just one first down for the Packers. That opening turnover and touchdown was a punch in the mouth that had Green Bay staggered, but it'll have opportunities with most of the game still to play.
Yahoo Sports Staff
Jake Elliott gets 3 to put Eagles up 10-0
A victory of sorts for the Packers defense, but they're still down two scores now and not really moving the ball. The Eagles are swarming on defense and the Philadelphia offensive line has been excellent. 19 seconds to go in the first quarter — Philly had the ball for 9:28 of the first quarter.
Yahoo Sports Staff
Kenneth Gainwell gets a 3rd run for a first down
The Eagles' offensive line has three Pro Bowlers this season — Lane Johnson, Landon Dickerson, Cam Jurgens — and they've be OUTSTANDING in this first quarter in both the run and pass game today.
Yahoo Sports Staff
Eagles on the move on the ground
A couple of first downs — a Barkley run and a Hurts run to move the sticks and the Eagles are in field goal range.
Yahoo Sports Staff
Nolan Smith gets the 3rd down sack to end the Packers' drive
PRO TIP: Draft guys that played for Kirby Smart at Georgia. The Eagles — who had the NFL's No. 1 defense this season — have SEVERAL Dawgs, and Smith was the Top Dawg on this one, forcing another Green Bay punt.
The two-time Pro Bowler left with an apparent shoulder injury after taking a helmet to his right shoulder. No word from the Green Bay sideline
Yahoo Sports Staff
Packers get a first down
It's their first of the game, and for the first time, the Philly crowd isn't in a frenzy. Jordan Love hit Tucker Kraft on an out route for six yards on a 3rd and 2 to move the chains.
Yahoo Sports Staff
Packers force a punt, stem the tide
After getting the ball across the 50-yard-line, Green Bay's defense bowed up and got a much-needed stop.
The Packers will start at the 20 after a touchback on the punt, but they can take a breath after a disaster of a first eight plays of the game — which included a turnover, an Eagles' touchdown, a penalty and a 3-and-out.
Javon Bullard fights off the block to make an excellent tackle 👏
A.J. Brown snags first pass for a first down near midfield
Philly started the drive at their own 35 and they're on the move. Brown made his first catch of the day — after missing some practice time this week with a knee injury — to get the Eagles on the move.
Yahoo Sports Staff
Pack goes 3-and-out
Incomplete pass by Jordan Love.
Two-yard run by Josh Jacobs.
Incomplete pass by Jordan Love.
It's VERY EARLY — still more than 12 minutes to go in the first quarter — but the Eagles are already up 7-0 and have gotten a stop and a turnover. The sharks aren't circling just yet, but the Packers could certainly use a stop on this series.
Yahoo Sports Staff
Green Bay finally starts on offense
This kickoff return wasn't as bad, but there was a penalty, so the Packers start inside their own 20-yard-line after a holding flag on the Nixon return.
Yahoo Sports Staff
If Philadelphia's offensive line is going to THIS all January, Eagles fans might want to go ahead and make some reservations on Canal Street
This is just too easy, folks. There isn't an NFL quarterback on any roster who wouldn't have been able to find an open receiver on this play. It's Dotson's first touchdown in an Eagles uniform, and with less than two minutes gone in the first quarter, Eagles lead 7-0.
Jalen Hurts with all the time in the world. Touchdown Jahan Dotson!