Who will Eagles play in NFC championship game? Updated NFL playoff bracket

The Philadelphia Eagles are one win away from making it back to the Super Bowl for the second time in the last three years.

The Eagles earned their way into the NFC championship game after a 28-22 victory over the Los Angeles Rams. Mother Nature's wrath proved to be too much for Los Angeles, with snow blanketing the field in Philadelphia on Sunday. Saquon Barkley ran wild, rushing for 205 yards and two touchdowns. The Rams' comeback attempt ultimately fell short on a day when the Eagles didn't bring their best.

As a result, Philadelphia will have chance to play for another NFC title. They will get a chance to host the game after the No. 1 seed Detroit Lions crashed out of the playoffs in the divisional round.

Who will the Eagles be playing with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line? Here's what to know about their NFC championship game opponent as Nick Sirianni and Jalen Hurts prepare for a do-or-die divisional clash.

Who will the Eagles play in NFC championship game?

The Eagles are set to play the Washington Commanders in the NFC championship game. The Commanders made it to the NFC title game for the first time since the 1991 NFL playoffs, which were contested in 1992, after upsetting the top-seeded Lions 45-31 in a dominant showing from Jayden Daniels.

The Eagles played the Commanders twice during the 2024 NFL season as part of their normal NFC East schedule. The division rivals split the series, with Philadelphia winning the first game and Washington winning the second.

The Eagles' win came when the two teams met on "Thursday Night Football" in Week 11. Saquon Barkley had a huge day, racking up 146 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries in a contest that saw Philadelphia score 20 fourth-quarter points to earn a 26-18 win.

The second meeting between the Commanders and Eagles was more recent. Washington won the Week 16 tilt, snapping a 10-game Philadelphia winning streak behind a five-touchdown showing from Daniels. The rookie led the Commanders in passing yards (258) and rushing yards (81) in the victory during which the Eagles lost starting Hurts to a concussion in the first quarter.

The Eagles and Commanders have only met once in the playoffs during their 180-game rivalry. That came during the 1990 NFL playoffs, contested in 1991, and saw Washington beat Philadelphia 20-6 behind a two-touchdown game from Mark Rypien.

