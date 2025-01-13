Who will the Eagles play next? Philadelphia's potential divisional round opponents

The Philadelphia Eagles are flying on to the divisional round.

They took the road to victory against the Green Bay Packers in their wild-card game to become the first NFC team to clinch a spot in the second round of the playoffs. Their divisional round opponent is still to be determined for now.

Since the NFL playoff format is dynamic, Philadelphia will have to wait to find out who they play next round until the rest of the NFC wild-card games finish. The No. 1-seeded Detroit Lions will play the lowest seed remaining after the wild card round, and the Eagles will play the other team standing.

Who will Eagles play next?

Pending Sunday and Monday nights' results from the other two NFC wild-card games, the Eagles will play one of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Los Angeles Rams or Minnesota Vikings in the divisional round.

They are guaranteed to avoid a clash with the NFC's No. 1 seed, the Lions, and the Washington Commanders, who now hold the lowest remaining seed after the Packers' loss.

Philadelphia will play the Buccaneers if they win on Sunday night or the winner of Vikings-Rams if Washington wins.

Updated NFL playoff bracket

AFC

NFC playoff bracket

No. 1 seed Detroit Lions vs. No. 6 seed Washington Commanders OR winner of Los Angeles Rams vs. Minnesota Vikings (if Buccaneers win Sunday night)

No. 2 seed Philadelphia Eagles (14-3) vs. No. 3 seed Tampa Bay Buccaneers OR winner of Rams vs. Vikings (if Commanders win Sunday night)

The conference's playoff scenarios will become more clear as Sunday rolls on. Monday night's game between the Rams and Vikings will determine the final spot in the NFC's divisional round.

