Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean ruled out of wild-card game vs. Packers with a knee injury

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles lost linebacker Nakobe Dean to a knee injury in the second quarter of their wild-card game Sunday against the Green Bay Packers.

Dean limped off the field during a Packers possession and was carted off the field. The Eagles quickly ruled him out for the remainder of the game.

Dean missed the final two games of the regular season after leaving at Washington on Dec. 22 with an abdominal injury. The Eagles got him and quarterback Jalen Hurts back for their first playoff game.

Dean's departure Sunday came after cornerback Darius Slay briefly departed with a left elbow injury before returning late in the first half. Before leaving, Slay picked off Green Bay's Jordan Love for his first interception since October 2023.

The Packers lost starting left guard Elgton Jenkins to a stinger and defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt to a lower leg injury in the first quarter. They were ruled out just after halftime.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

The Associated Press