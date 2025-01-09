Eagles' Jalen Hurts elevated to full participant in practice ahead of Wild Card game vs. Packers

Hurts has been out since suffering a concussion on Dec. 22, but could be trending towards a return on Sunday for the playoffs

In a positive sign for the Philadelphia Eagles, quarterback Jalen Hurts was a full participant in practice on Thursday.

The 26-year-old quarterback, who has been out since Dec. 22 with a concussion and a finger injury, returned to full practice three days before the NFL Playoffs. Philadelphia hosts the Green Bay Packers on Sunday in the NFC Wild Card game.

Hurts suffered the concussion during the Eagles' loss to the Washington Commanders on Dec. 22, leaving the field after his head hit the turf on a tackle. Hurts did not practice in Week 17 or Week 18; he was limited in practice on Wednesday.

Per the league's concussion protocol, a player must be cleared by the team's Independent Neurological Consultant (INC) before returning to full participation. The fact that Hurts has moved on from non-contact drills is a good sign for his return this weekend.

Three days before a wildcard game vs. the Green Bay Packers, Philadelphia QB Jalen Hurts elevated to a full practice participant.



Trending toward return after missing two games while in concussion protocol. pic.twitter.com/okZaAsuiHt — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) January 9, 2025

Hurts' return is a positive for the Eagles, who spent two games without their starting quarterback. Kenny Pickett took over as QB1 for Philadelphia's win against the Dallas Cowboys before suffering a rib injury; Tanner McKee took over from there, and led the Eagles to another win against the New York Giants on Sunday. Pickett was limited in Thursday's practice with the rib injury.

The status of Green Bay's QB1, Jordan Love, is also up in the air for Sunday. Love was also limited in practice on Wednesday with a right elbow injury, but was a full participant on Thursday. After Wednesday's practice, Love said that he was "hopeful" he would be able to play this weekend.