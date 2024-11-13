Eagles host Commanders with NFC East supremacy on the line

Washington (7-3) at Philadelphia (7-2)

Thursday, 8:15 p.m. EST, Prime Video

BetMGM NFL Odds: Eagles by 3 1/2

Against the spread: Washington 7-3; Philadelphia 5-4.

Series record: Washington leads 89-84-5.

Last meeting: On Oct. 29, 2023, Jalen Hurts passed for 319 yards and four touchdowns in a 38-31 win at Washington. A.J. Brown had eight catches for 130 yards and a pair of touchdowns, and DeVonta Smith had seven receptions for 99 yards and a TD.

Last week: Commanders lost 28-27 to the Steelers at home; Eagles beat the Cowboys 34-6 at Dallas.

Eagles offense: overall (6), rush (2), pass (20), scoring (17).

Eagles defense: overall (2), rush (5), pass (3), scoring (T-5).

Commanders offense: overall (4), rush (4), pass (11), scoring (T-3).

Commanders defense: overall (14), rush (28), pass (5), scoring (12).

Turnover differential: Commanders plus-6; Eagles plus-1

Eagles player to watch

Hurts has at least one touchdown pass, rushing touchdown and a 100-plus rating in four straight games, becoming the first quarterback in NFL history to do that. Hurts also has at least 10 rushing scores in four consecutive years, another first for a QB. He is fourth in the NFL with 22 total touchdowns (12 pass, 10 rush).

Commanders player to watch

Zach Ertz. The former Eagles tight end who spent his first nine professional seasons with Philadelphia needs three touchdown catches to reach 50 for his career, and he is 185 yards from 8,000 yards receiving. He has become something of a safety valve for rookie QB Jayden Daniels.

Key matchup

Philadelphia's run game versus Washington's run defense. Eagles RB Saquon Barkley ranks second in the NFL with an average of 110.1 yards a game, while Washington is 28th in the league defensively against the run, allowing 142.7 yards a game.

Key injuries

Commanders: CB Marshon Lattimore (hamstring), K Austin Seibert (right hip) and LB Nick Bellore (knee) are out. ... RB Brian Robinson Jr., who missed the past two games with a hamstring injury, is trending toward being available, as is RT Andrew Wylie (shoulder), who was a late scratch last week.

Eagles: Philadelphia opened the 21-day practice window for LT Jordan Mailata (hamstring) on Monday.

Series notes

The Eagles are 9-5 against Washington all time in prime time. ... Washington handed Philadelphia its first loss of the season in 2022 in the teams' most recent prime time meeting.

Stats and stuff

Washington had a 10-point lead against the Steelers before Pittsburgh’s comeback victory. An 8-3 record would be Washington’s best through 11 games since 1996. Washington has not won its first three division games in a season since 1991, also the franchise’s most recent Super Bowl win. ... Daniels has completed 56.4% of his passes the past three games after 75.6% in his first seven. He leads all rookies with 2,147 yards passing and 464 rushing. ... RB Austin Ekeler had two rushing touchdowns against the Steelers in Robinson's absence. ... WR Terry McLaurin is looking for his 20th game with 100-plus yards receiving. ... LB Bobby Wagner has made five or more tackles in 22 consecutive games, the third-longest active streak in the NFL. ... LB Dante Fowler leads the Commanders with 8 1/2 sacks. ... Philadelphia has started 7-2 or better in three consecutive seasons, which is a franchise record. … Barkley is 9 yards from his fourth 1,000-yard season. He scored in each of his past four games against Washington while playing for the New York Giants. ... WR A.J. Brown had 109 yards receiving against the Cowboys. ... LB Zack Baun leads the Eagles with 87 tackles, including a team-high eight at Dallas. In that game, he forced a career-high two fumbles and recovered one for the first time. ... Rookie CB Cooper DeJean also recovered a fumble, his first.

Fantasy tip

McLaurin enters Week 11 with 711 yards and six touchdowns this season and needs 6 yards for 6,000 in his career. McLaurin is always a good player to have in your lineup, and this week is no different.

