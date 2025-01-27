Advertisement

Eagles heading back to Super Bowl after scoring most points ever in a conference title game against Commanders

frank schwab
Senior writer

As the Philadelphia Eagles headed into their bye week, they were 2-2. They got blown out by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4. At the end of September, there was more talk about head coach Nick Sirianni possibly being fired and what was wrong with the Eagles than any hope of a special season.

Since the end of September, the Eagles have lost just once and are on their way to Super Bowl LIX.

The Eagles’ 15th win in their past 16 tries was a 55-23 victory over the Washington Commanders in the NFC championship game, the record for most points ever scored in a conference title game.

Jayden Daniels did his best, completing 29 of 48 passes for 255 yards and two total touchdowns, but fell just short of becoming the first rookie quarterback to lead his team to a Super Bowl. Instead, the Commanders self-destructed with ill-timed penalties and also four turnovers that led to four Eagles touchdowns. Give Philadelphia credit for taking advantage.

It was a complete Eagles performance that showed why they’re heading to the Super Bowl. Jalen Hurts had his best game of the postseason, rushing for three touchdowns and throwing for more than 200 yards for the first time this postseason, finishing 20-of-28 for 246 yards. Saquon Barkley was great again, with a big 60-yard touchdown on his first touch and 118 yards rushing with three scores total.

Philadelphia's defense gave up some yards and points, but made enough big plays to help out the offense. It was the first time since the 1940 NFL championship game, won 73-0 by the Chicago Bears, in which Washington allowed six rushing touchdowns in a game.

The Eagles have one Super Bowl championship, which came seven years ago over the New England Patriots. Two seasons ago they were tied in the final minutes against the Kansas City Chiefs before losing. The way the Eagles have played over the past four months, they have a good shot at making up for that loss to the Chiefs, and getting that second Lombardi Trophy.

Saquon Barkley and the Philadelphia Eagles are headed back to the Super Bowl. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
Saquon Barkley and the Philadelphia Eagles are headed back to the Super Bowl. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The Commanders couldn’t afford huge mistakes with turnovers in Philadelphia. In the first half, they made two.

After Barkley broke a 60-yard touchdown run on the Eagles’ first offensive play, Commanders receiver Dyami Brown had the ball punched out by Eagles All-Pro linebacker Zack Baun. The Eagles recovered in Washington territory and had a short drive capped by Barkley’s second touchdown run to take a 14-3 lead.

The Commanders stuck in the game, getting a touchdown from Terry McLaurin to cut Philly’s lead to 14-12. But the Eagles drove for a touchdown in the final two minutes of the half and then it really got bad. Washington's Jeremy McNichols fumbled away the kickoff return, an unnecessary roughness penalty on cornerback Mike Sainristil for hitting Barkley out of bounds kept Philadelphia’s drive alive and with 39 seconds left in the half A.J. Brown scored. That put the Eagles ahead 27-12.

The Commanders hadn’t played that poorly. They were keeping drives alive with key third- and fourth-down conversions. Other than Barkley’s first run they did a good job containing him in the first half. A field goal in the final seconds of the half helped. But giving up touchdown drives of 48 and 24 yards off turnovers was a brutal turn of events. Without those two mistakes, they probably wouldn’t have trailed 27-15 at halftime.

The Commanders are still an offseason or two away from having a roster like the other three teams in the conference championship round. They still had a chance Sunday because of Daniels. But Daniels’ teammates weren’t up to the task.

Another fumble, from Austin Ekeler late in the third quarter at about midfield, led to another short field for an Eagles touchdown drive. Hurts got in on a Tush Push and the Eagles led 41-23. That score came after multiple offsides penalties on Washington at the goal line that caused the referee to warn the Commanders that if it continued the officials could award the Eagles a touchdown.

The Eagles are too good to give points to. The Commanders gave them three touchdowns off of fumbles. As much as Daniels tried to keep his team in the game, he couldn’t overcome that big of a hole. The Eagles eventually turned it into a blowout in the fourth quarter. Barkley’s third touchdown of the game, which put the Eagles ahead 48-23 allowed Eagles fans to start their celebration early. Will Shipley scored the final touchdown on a 2-yard run with a little over three minutes left.

The Eagles started the season slowly, and it looked like a continuation of last season’s collapse. But they always had the talent to get on a long winning streak and look like the best team in the NFL. If they can play one more game like they did Sunday, this season that started with so many questions could end up with a championship.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Magic Johnson post-game thoughts

    Magic Johnson, who owns a 4% stake in the Commanders, chimed in on his team's loss

  • Ian Casselberry

    Final stats

    Commanders

    Total offense: 350 yards
    Jayden Daniels: 29/48, 255 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT; 6 rushes, 48 yards, 1 TD
    Zach Ertz: 11 catches, 104 yards
    Terry McLaurin: 3 catches, 51 yards, 1 TD

    Eagles

    Total offense: 459 yards
    Jalen Hurts: 20/28, 246 yards, 1 TD; 3 rushing TDs
    Saquon Barkley: 15 rushes, 118 yards, 3 TD
    A.J. Brown: 6 catches, 96 yards, 1 TD

    * 7 rushing TDs

  • Ian Casselberry

    FINAL: Eagles 55, Commanders 23

    The Eagles are off to the Super Bowl after a 55-23 win over the Commanders in the NFC championship game.

    Philadelphia will play in its second Super Bowl in three seasons. Will they get a rematch with the Chiefs?

  • Ian Casselberry

    Philadelphia's 55 points are tied for seventh for most points ever in an NFL playoff game, according to StatMuse.

    However, it's not the most the Eagles have scored in a playoff game. They scored 58 on the Lions in 1995.

    The NFL record is 73 points by the Bears over Washington in 1940.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Eagles set scoring record for conference championship game

    The last team to crack 50 in a conference championship was the Bills... in 1991!

  • Ian Casselberry

    The Eagles didn't even wait until the 2-minute warning before dumping Gatorade on Nick Sirianni.

  • Ian Casselberry

    TOUCHDOWN: Eagles 55, Commanders 23

    After that 57-yard run, Will Shipley also gets a touchdown.

    The Eagles have rushed for seven touchdowns today/

  • Ian Casselberry

    230 yards rushing for Philadelphia

  • Ian Casselberry

    Eagles rip off another long run

    This time, it was Will Shipley, not Saquon Barkley. But the rookie runs for 57 yards on first-and-10 from the Eagles' 36-yard line.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Jayden Daniels intercepted by Quinyon Mitchell

    Jayden Daniels' deep throw to Terry McLaurin is picked off in the end zone by Quinyon Mitchell. This game was probably already decided, but with 4:57 remaining, the interception essentially clinches the Eagles' win.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Jalen Hurts sets NFL postseason history

  • Ian Casselberry

    The Eagles' 48 points is the most they've scored this season

  • Ian Casselberry
  • Ian Casselberry

    TOUCHDOWN: Eagles 48, Commanders 23

    After a pass interference penalty places the ball at the Washington 8-yard line, the Eagles get into the end zone on two plays. A 4-yard catch by Dallas Goedert is followed by a 4-yard score by Saquon Barkley, his third TD of the game.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Slow flag on this pass interference penalty, but it was a blatant grab by Jeremy Chinn.

  • Ian Casselberry

    "The defense shall not commit successive or repeated fouls to prevent a score"

    The officials threatened to award Philadelphia a touchdown and straight from the NFL rulebook, here's how that could have happened, via ESPN's Jeff Darlington:

  • Ian Casselberry

    A tale of 3 encroachments

    Here is a compliation of all three of Washington's encroachment penalties, the referee saying a TD could be awarded to the Eagles and Jalen Hurts' score.

  • Ian Casselberry

    TOUCHDOWN: Eagles 41, Commanders 23

    Following three encroachment penalties on the Commanders, the Eagles' Brotherly Shove breaks through for a touchdown. Jalen Hurts has his third rushing TD of the game.

  • Ian Casselberry

    After three consecutive encroachment penalties inside the 1-yard line, the Commanders are warned that officials can reward Philadelphia a touchdown if they deem it necessary.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Leapin' Frankie Luvu

    Commanders linebacker Frankie Luvu is trying to beat the Brotherly Shove by leaping over the line to get to Jalen Hurts. But he's been called for encroachment on two consecutive plays.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Another burst for Saquon Barkley

    Saquon Barkley breaks off a 22-yard run on second-and-1, giving the Eagles a first-and-goal at the 1-yard line.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Philadelphia ends the third quarter with a 19-yard catch by A.J. Brown. It's first-and-10 for the Eagles at the Washington 32-yard line.

  • Ian Casselberry

    FUMBLE by Austin Ekeler

    Austin Ekeler fumbles at the 50-yard line, forced by Oren Burks after a 1-yard catch. Zack Baun recovered for the Eagles, who take over at their 49.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Jayden Daniels has targeted Zach Ertz three times on this drive. The tight end has two receptions for 29 yards.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Saquon Barkley is stuffed on third-and-5 by Frankie Luvu breaking through on a blitz. Philadelphia has to punt.

    The Commanders take over at their 20-yard line after Braden Mann's punt goes into the end zone.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Fox's replay shows that Washington had two offensive linemen illegally downfield on that 2-point conversion. Obviously, no penalty was called.

  • Ian Casselberry

    TOUCHDOWN: Eagles 34, Commanders 23

    Washington answers the Eagles' score and isn't going away. Jayden Daniels hits Dyami Brown for 12 yards and Zach Ertz for a 21-yard gain before getting into the red zone on an 8-yard completion to Olamide Zaccheaus

    Daniels then gets his own rushing TD, running 10 yards to the end zone. The Commanders get a 2-point conversion on a pass to Zaccheaus.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Jalen Carter did not go to the medical tent and appears to be all right. He's standing on the sideline, apparently waiting to get back in the game.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Jalen Carter hurt

    Jalen Carter was down after a 6-yard run by Brian Robinson. He got up and walked off the field himself, but slowly.

  • Ian Casselberry
  • Ian Casselberry

    TOUCHDOWN: Eagles 34, Commanders 15

    The Eagles wasted little time getting to the end zone after taking over. Jalen Hurts hits A.J. Brown for a 16-yard gain, followed by two passes to Dallas Goedert covering 33 yards.

    Hurts then does the rest himself, running nine yards for a touchdown.

  • Ian Casselberry

    It's the Eagles' turn for a second-down sack with Jordan Davis bringing down Jayden Daniels on second-and-8 for a 12-yard loss.

    And Washington goes 3-and-out on its first possession of the second half. Philadelphia takes over at its 41-yard line after a 45-yard punt by Tress Way and 10-yard return by Cooper DeJean.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Philadelphia goes 3-and-out on its opening drive of the second half, stalling on a second-and-12 sack by Dorance Armstrong.

    The Commanders begin on their 26-yard line after a 43-yard punt by Braden Mann.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Eagles receiver Henry Gainwell is in the sideline medical tent after a helmet-to-helmet collision on the opening kickoff. And Landon Dickerson is questionable to return, reports Fox's Erin Andrews.

  • Ian Casselberry

    And the Eagles get the ball to start the 2nd half

  • Ian Casselberry

    Halftime stats

    Commanders

    Total offense: 214 yards
    Jayden Daniels: 15/24, 139 yards, 1 TD; 4 rushes, 31 yards
    Terry McLaurin: 2 catches, 43 yards, 1 TD

    Eagles

    Total offense: 233 yards
    Jalen Hurts: 12/18, 141 yards, 1 TD
    Saquon Barkley: 9 rushes, 85 yards, 2 TDs
    A.J. Brown: 4 catches, 61 yards, 1 TD

  • Liz Roscher

    HALFTIME: Eagles 27, Commanders 15

    That first half had just about everything. And there are still two more quarters of football to go.

  • Liz Roscher

    Jayden Daniels makes a big run to get Commanders in FG range

    Jayden Daniels takes his best shot at getting the Commanders within field goal range so they don't go into halftime on such a down note.

  • Liz Roscher

    Touchdown Eagles, who lead 27-12 just before halftime

    A.J. Brown catches a gorgeous ball from Jalen Hurts, and the extra point puts the Eagles up 15 points over the Commanders.

  • Liz Roscher

    Commanders aren't making great decisions right now

    A flag on the Eagles canceled out a Jalen Hurts touchdown right after the turnover, but an awful decision from CB Mikey Sainristil led to an unnecessary roughness call, which brought the Eagles pretty close to the goal line. Will they get another TD out of it?

  • Liz Roscher

    Another Commanders turnover!

  • Liz Roscher

    Eagles score a TD on Brotherly Shove, Marshon Lattimore goes after A.J. Brown

    Here's the TD the Eagles scored on the Brotherly Shove, which came about thanks to the refs finally throwing a flag in the Eagles favor — holding on Commanders CB Marshon Lattimore. Then after the TD, Lattimore and a bunch of his teammates got into it with A.J. Brown, but for some reason only Lattimore was flagged for unnecessary roughness.

  • Liz Roscher

    Eagles take a chance, Jalen Hurts nails a long throw on 4th and 5 for 1st down

  • Liz Roscher

    Commanders back in the game with Terry McLaurin TD

    The Commanders are down just two points after a Terry McLaurin TD and a failed two-point conversion. Watch out, Eagles.

  • Liz Roscher

    The Eagles did not look good there

    Some missed protection led to a major Jalen Hurts sack, which then took kicker Jake Elliott out of his comfort zone. What is Elliott's comfort zone? It's hard to know, since he's missed quite a few kicks this season after being lights out for years. But a 54-yard field goal is definitely out of his comfort zone. He missed the kick, and the Eagles got nothing from that possession.

  • Liz Roscher

    Saquon Barkley can do it all, even tackle

  • Liz Roscher

    Fake punt results in just three points for Commanders

    The Commanders extended their drive with that amazing fake punt, but they were only able to get a field goal out of it. The Eagles still lead 14-6.

    This note about Jayden Daniels is interesting. He may not play like a rookie, but he's still a human quarterback.

  • Liz Roscher

    Gamblin' Dan Quinn lives, Commanders get 1st down on a fake punt

    This is a gorgeous throw from punter Tress Way to fake out the Eagles and get a first down. They're down 11 points, but they're not scared.

  • Liz Roscher

    Another TD for Saquon after turnover

    This Saquon Barkley guy may be pretty good. He gets his second TD on his second carry of the game, following a catch from Devonta Smith and A.J. Brown.

  • Liz Roscher

    Washington fumble, Eagles recover thanks to Zack Baun punch-out

    The Eagles have something going early...

    What a gorgeous punch-out.