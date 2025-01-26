What is the Eagles fight song? Lyrics, history of Philadelphia's 'Fly, Eagles, Fly'

Everyone in Philadelphia would be a spelling bee champion if the final word was "eagles."

Well, maybe not everyone.

Sorry, Rachel Platten but the Eagles' fight song is always atop Philadelphia's "Spotify wrapped" playlist.

Serving as a bird call for the team's fans, the song plays after touchdowns, wins and more. It's not uncommon for someone to start shout the letter "E" before everyone else joins in to continue the chant with "A-G-L-E-S."

Here's everything to know about the Eagles' fight song.

What is the Eagles fight song?

The Eagles' fight song is called, "Fly Eagles Fly," or technically, "The Eagles' Victory Song."

Eagles' fight song history

Originally created by Charles Borrelli and Roger Courtland in the 1950s, the song took on new life before the turn of the century. The original version was known as "Fight, Eagles, Fight," something that was changed in the newer lyrics.

It was designed to be Philadelphia's version of Washington's song, which is now known as "Hail to the Commanders."

Jerry Wolman, a native of the nation's capital, enjoyed hearing the old version of the song. When he bought the Eagles in late 1963, he decided to put Philly's version to work. It was performed at games by the Philadelphia Eagles' Sound of Brass band, which included 200 musicians and dancers.

The song never caught on, especially during what was a bad era of Eagles' football. They never had a winning record during his short tenure as owner. Wolman, on the verge of bankruptcy, had to sell the team in March 1969. The song went with him, disappearing from Eagles' games for almost three decades.

It was brought back to life by Bobby Mansure in 1997. He is credited with forming the "Eagles Pep Band."

He led the team's "Learn Your Fight Song" initiative during the 1997 and 1998 seasons, when the sang began to catch on in its current form.

Eagles fight song lyrics

If you want to sing along, here are the lyrics to "Fly, Eagles, Fly" that will be sung after touchdowns and victories:

Fly, Eagles, Fly On the road to victory Fight, Fight, Fight Fight, Eagles, Fight Score a touchdown 1-2-3 1-2-3) Hit ‘em low Hit ‘em high And watch our Eagles fight Fly Eagles Fly On the road to victory E-A-G-L-E-S! Eagles!

Eagles' fight song original lyrics

Here are the original lyrics to "Fight, Eagles, Fight," according to Philadelphia Magazine:

"Fight, Eagles Fight On your way to victory. Fight, Eagles Fight Score a touchdown 1, 2, 3 Hit ‘em low Hit’em high Let us see our Eagles fly. Come on and fight Eagles fight On your way to victory."

