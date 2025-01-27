Eagles fans climb poles, dance in the streets to celebrate team's trip to Super Bowl 59

Eagles fans read "Inner Excellence" at the top of poles and broke out the "Electric Slide" in live traffic.

The teams for Super Bowl LIX are set. The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will face off on Sunday, February 9 in a rematch of Super Bowl LVII. The Chiefs' win in that Super Bowl began their quest for three in a row, and if they beat the Eagles this time, they'll have made NFL history.

The Chiefs opened as betting favorites, but the Eagles thrive as underdogs. Their fans remember the last time the team was asked to stop a dynasty, in Super Bowl LII against the New England Patriots, and the Birds came through.

Once time ran out on the Eagles' 55-23 thumping of the Washington Commanders in Sunday's NFC championship game, fans began pouring on to Broad Street to do what they do best: celebrate with each other in increasingly dangerous ways.

View from Broad St in Philadelphia



Buckle up New Orleans pic.twitter.com/TrItqzkjVj — Joe Pop (@JoePops_) January 27, 2025

This fan was all about vibes, blasting Steely Dan from his enormous portable speaker as he headed to Broad Street.

wdym of course we took the speaker to Broad (ft @ESRosebud vibing to Steely Dan) pic.twitter.com/dyqaUanm9A — Bex (@BexMix_41) January 27, 2025

Fans were everywhere on Philadelphia's most famous street, flooding out of bars and apartments to dance and hug and drink and cheer.

Philly's NBC 10 had incredible coverage all night long.

Doing the "Electric Slide" in the middle of live traffic? Couldn't be anywhere but Philly.

Philadelphia 76ers star Paul George actually ended up stuck in the celebration while trying to drive somewhere. He didn't look particularly thrilled about the situation.

PAUL GEORGE IS STUCK IN THE EAGLES CELEBRATION RIGHT NOW. 💀🤣



I know he’s sick 😂

pic.twitter.com/ouVzwxviZp — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) January 27, 2025

And of course, there was pole climbing. What started as a yearly competition to climb a greased pole at Philadelphia's 9th Street Italian Market has turned into a tradition reserved for big Philly sports wins.

No amount of grease can stop this fan from climbing up a pole on Broad Street. Eagles fans flood the streets of Philadelphia now that the Birds are going to the Super Bowl! pic.twitter.com/nUKP4YWoW4 — CBS Philadelphia (@CBSPhiladelphia) January 27, 2025

This fan started reading "Inner Excellence," the motivational book A.J. Brown was spotted reading on the sideline a few weeks ago, while on top of a pole.

This is PEAK Philly



Climbing a pole reading Inner Excellence!!!!! pic.twitter.com/0Lp7WO4I7q — Alex Holley (@AlexHolleyFOX29) January 27, 2025

Eagles fans weren't the only ones whooping it up. Chiefs fans also celebrated their team's win.

It's hard to say which fanbase is more hyped. This is the Chiefs' third straight trip to the Super Bowl, and they're seeking history. If it seems like the celebration Kansas City was more subdued, it could be due to the fact that Eagles fans seem to love recording themselves celebrating, whether they're breaking the law or not. Success still feels like a very new thing for Eagles fans, who endured decades of futility before their breakthrough in 2017 and return to the Super Bowl in 2022.

Regardless of Sunday night's reaction, the intensity from both groups of fans is likely to be off the charts once game day rolls around. Hopefully New Orleans can get some pole greasing advice from city officials in Philadelphia.