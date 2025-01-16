Eagles fan banned for verbally assaulting Packers fan during NFL playoff game

USA TODAY and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

A Philadelphia Eagles fan who verbally harassed a visiting spectator has been banned from attending any future events at Lincoln Financial Field, a person with direct knowledge of the decision confirmed to USA TODAY Sports on Tuesday.

The person requested anonymity because they said they were not authorized to discuss the incident, in which the Eagles fan referred to a female Green Bay Packers fan as a "ugly, dumb (expletive)" during the Eagles' 22-10 win in a wild card game Sunday. Her fiancé captured the exchange on video and posted it on social media, where it had been viewed more than 26 million times as of Tuesday.

"What it's like going to Philly just trying to root for your team...," Alexander Basara wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, in a post accompanying the video. "Unprovoked, uncalled for. Packers twitter, help me out and find this guy.... this is not okay. I hate that my fiancé [sic] had this happen simply cheering for her team."

The Eagles will host the Rams in the 2025 NFC divisional round.

The 43-second video shows the Eagles fan leaning down to yell an inaudible statement at Basara's fiancée, who was wearing Packers gear, after an in-stadium announcement about the result of an official's review. Basara told the Eagles fan not to describe his fiancée as a "dumb (expletive)," which he then repeats back to her.

"You going to do anything?" the fan asks Basara. "Then shut the (expletive) up."

The Eagles fan has not been identified by the team or another official source. But BCT Partners, a management consulting firm based in New Jersey, released a statement on social media Monday about "a video circulating involving an employee making offensive remarks outside of the workplace." The company denounced the behavior and said it has opened an investigation "to determine what actions will be taken." A BCT Partners spokesperson did not immediately reply to an email seeking more information.

