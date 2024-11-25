Eagles' Brandon Graham announces he's out for year with torn triceps

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Brandon Graham, the Philadelphia Eagles’ longest-tenured player, is done for the season.

Graham announced that he’s out for the year with torn triceps after the Eagles’ 37-20 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

“I’m out for the rest of the year, for real. I tore my triceps,” Graham said in the locker room. "If I had to go out like this, I gave everything I got."

Graham said the injury occurred when he got hit on his elbow.

The 36-year-old defensive end had two tackles, one sack and three quarterback hits in the win. He was having a solid game at the time of his injury.

Brandon Graham celebrates after a sack against the Los Angeles Rams.

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said he wasn’t ready to make announce Graham’s injury during his postgame press conference.

Graham, a 15-year veteran, has appeared in a franchise-record 206 regular-season games. He signed a one-year deal with the Eagles this offseason and there has been speculation that 2024 would be his final NFL season.

Graham tallied 76.5 career sacks, the third most in Eagles team history. His biggest sack came in Super Bowl 52, which helped Philadelphia defeat the New England Patriots.

“Very unfortunate for the man, first and the teammate, second. A guy that has endeared himself to this franchise,” Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts said. “Is always trying to uplift those and really just teach young guys that are coming in. You got to think of a guy as deep as he is and his tenure. It's bigger than the game.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Brandon Graham announces he's out for year with torn triceps