Eagles' AJ Brown makes deal for Tanner McKee's first touchdown ball

The Philadelphia Eagles were without starting quarterback Jalen Hurts for their NFC East showdown against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

Despite Hurts' absence, the Eagles managed to get quality play at quarterback from their two backups Kenny Pickett and Tanner McKee.

McKee entered the game in the second half and threw a pair of touchdown passes, the firsts of his career. A player’s first career touchdown is usually a time for celebration, and those players are often awarded the football to remember the occasion. When it came to McKee, though, wide receiver A.J. Brown missed the memo.

Here’s what happened.

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) carries his touchdown ball back to quarterback Tanner McKee (not pictured) during the third quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Dec. 29, 2024.

What did A.J. Brown do with Tanner McKee’s football?

Brown was on the receiving end of McKee’s 20-yard touchdown pass and celebrated the score by launching the ball into the crowd in the third quarter.

It was quickly brought to his attention why he shouldn’t have done that.

As a result, Brown had help tracking down the fan who caught the ball and promised to give him his game-worn jersey in return for McKee’s football.

AJ Brown launched Tanner McKee's first TD ball into the stands.



Big Dom had to go get it 😂 pic.twitter.com/wbCh01iI7p — NFL (@NFL) December 29, 2024

Did A.J. Brown give his game-worn jersey to an Eagles fan?

Brown lived up to his promise, walking over toward the end zone where he scored the touchdown and found the fan.

Brown was seen taking off the jersey and signing it for the fan before throwing the jersey up to him.

Promise kept. A.J. Brown hooks up #Eagles fan Patrick with a signed game-worn Jersey for returning Tanner McKee’s first TD ball. pic.twitter.com/NuXbyn8b2j — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) December 29, 2024

How did Tanner McKee do in relief of Kenny Pickett?

McKee entered the game after Pickett left with a rib injury in the third quarter.

McKee finished out the Eagles 41-7 rout of the Cowboys completing three of four passes for 54 yards and two touchdowns. He threw the first one to Brown in the third quarter to take a 34-7 lead after the PAT. He also threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to receiver DeVonta Smith in the fourth quarter.

