EA FC 25 Best Wonderkids – Highest Career Mode Potential

Those with the early access Ultimate Edition can now play EA FC25 after its release this week and fans of Career Mode will be beginning to choose their next challenge.

Signing wonderkids is a brilliant way to secured sustained success in Career Mode, targeting young players with room to develop into some of the best players in the world. Often available for a lower cost than established names, a little patience can help turn starlets into superstars on Career Mode.

For the first time, in this year’s edition women’s team will be free to use in Career Mode and we’ve included both male and female players in our list of the best wonderkids on EA Sports FC 25.

EA FC 25 Best Wonderkids – Highest Career Mode Potential

Lamine Yamal (Barcelona)

It will be no surprise to see the Spaniard feature here, following his breakout at Barcelona and exploits for Spain at Euro 2024. Yamal was named as the Young Player of the Tournament as Spain won the European Championship, bagged the Goal of the Tournament award in the process, and set new records for the youngest player and goalscorer at a Euros.

The 17-year-old begins Career Mode with a healthy overall of 81. That will rise to a game-high 94 with the right management.

Lamine Yamal’s first Champions League goal 💫#UCL pic.twitter.com/NAKVAjToqZ — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) September 21, 2024

Melchie Dumornay (Lyon)

Regarded as one of the most promising talents in the women’s game, Dumornay’s debut season at Lyon saw her earn the UEFA Women’s Champions League Young Player of the Season award in 2023/24. Boasting a goal-per-game record at international level with Haiti, she has scored 20 goals in 20 appearances for the national team.

She starts with an 83 overall that can rise as high as 91.

Endrick (Real Madrid)

Real Madrid’s capture of Kylian Mbappe was the most high-profile transfer of the summer, though the Spaniards landed another top talent in Endrick. The 18-year-old made his long-awaited move to the Bernabeu in the summer after a precocious rise at Palmeiras.

Endrick, who has a potential rating of 91 in FC24, marked his La Liga and Champions League debuts for the club with goals.

Arda Güler (Real Madrid)

Another of Real Madrid’s emerging names, Arda Güler has earned the nickname the ‘Turkish Messi’. After a flurry of goals to finish the La Liga campaign in 2023/24, he starred at Euro 2024 and scored one of the goals of the tournament against Georgia.

Nurture him correctly in Career Mode and Güler can improve his 78 rating to a whopping 90.

Warren Zaire-Emery (Paris Saint-Germain)

The homegrown jewel among a crown of expensive imports, Warren Zaire-Emery might only have turned 18 in March but he’s already a key cog for the Ligue 1 champions and has won four caps for the France national team.

EA FC 25 – The 10 players with the highest Career Mode potential

Lamine Yamal (81 OVR) – 94 Potential Melchie Dumonay (83 OVR) – 91 Potential Endrick (78 OVR) – 91 Potential Arda Güler (78 OVR) – 90 Potential Warren Zaire-Emery (80 OVR) – 90 Potential Vicky López (73 OVR) – 90 Potential Linda Caicedo (79 OVR) – 90 Potential Gavi (83 OVR) – 90 Potential Salma Paralluelo (79 OVR) – 90 Potential Balde (81 OVR) – 90 Potential

When is the EAFC 25 release date?

EAFC 25 will be released worldwide on 27 September 2024. However, for fans who paid extra for the Ultimate Edition, they get early access to the game on 20 September 2024.

Read – FC 25 – Highest Career Mode Starting Transfer Budgets

See more – The top 25 rated players in EA Sports FC 25 revealed

Follow The Football Faithful on Social Media:

Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | TikTok