Dylan Sampson injury update: Tennessee RB returns vs Ohio State in CFP first-round game

Tennessee football avoided what could have been a significant loss in its first-round College Football Playoff matchup vs. Ohio State.

Running back Dylan Sampson, who left the game with 3:27 left in the opening quarter for the Vols, returned to the game in the Vols' second drive of the second half. Knox News, part of the USA TODAY Sports Network, reported that the SEC Offensive Player of the Year was questionable to return to the game with a lower-body injury.

REQUIRED READING: Tennessee vs. Ohio State live updates: College Football Playoff highlights, analysis

In the first half, Sampson had two rushes for 6 yards for the Vols. He was seen warming up ahead of halftime and even joined the huddle, but did not enter the game on the Vols' opening drive.

Here's the latest on Sampson's injury:

Dylan Sampson injury updates

Sampson had a pair of 3-yard rushes for Tennessee in the first quarter. The first came on the Vols' opening drive and the second and final rush on the third. Sampson left the field with 3:27 in the first quarter and did not return in the first half.

Tennessee told Knox News at halftime that Sampson was questionable to return, with ESPN reporting he was having issues with his hamstring. However, on the Vols' second drive of the third quarter, quarterback Nico Iamaleava completed a 2-yard pass to the running back.

Ohio State had already built up a 21-0 lead before Sampson exited the contest. Tennessee's leading rusher had 1,485 rushing yards, 1,630 scrimmage yards and 22 touchdowns, all leading the SEC during the regular season.

Sampson broke the previous Tennessee single-season rushing record, passing Travis Stephens, who had 1,464 yards in 2001.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Dylan Sampson injury update: Tennessee RB returns vs Ohio State