Dylan McIlrath Hadn't Made An Opening Night Roster In 8 Years. With Hard Work & Grit, He's Now Part Of The Capitals

WASHINGTON — For Dylan McIlrath, his journey to becoming a full-time member of the Washington Capitals has been just around nine years in the making.

The last time he'd gotten good news to close out the preseason was back on Oct. 7, 2016, when the New York Rangers named McIlrath to their 23-man squad to open the season.

Eight years to the day, McIlrath and his family had been collectively holding their breath, waiting for good news amid anxious text messages and uncertainty throughout training camp.

Then, on Monday, he walked through the doors of Capital One Arena, practiced and got the good news from head coach Spencer Carbery: he'd be in the NHL to open the season.

"It's been a long time coming," McIlrath said.

For the 32-year-old blueliner, it's been quite the journey to get to this point. His career has seen ups and downs, as he never got the chance to reach the ceiling he was projected to hit when he went 10th overall to New York in the 2011 NHL Draft.

"To see I'm still here, it's exciting... gave my wife and kids a big hug, and lots of FaceTimes for friends and family back home," he noted.

However, the work never stopped; McIlrath continued skating hard and playing with the same physicality and grit that made him a beloved teammate yet despised opponent. Eventually, it led him to D.C., where he's mainly been tasked with holding down the fort with the AHL's Hershey Bears.

He's done that and more, captaining Hershey to back-to-back Calder Cup titles in the last two seasons while also serving as a reliable call-up for head coach Spencer Carbery's group.

That leadership, dedication and determination didn't go unnoticed.

"There's so many things that go into what Mac has in the years. You know how much he's put into his individual career," Carbery said. "Mac has been through so much in his career... To be able to share that with the group and see how happy the guys are for him puts a smile on your face for sure."

This past training camp saw the stars align for McIlrath. There was finally a spot up for grabs, and the 6-foot-5 defenseman did what he could to stand out and earn it.

"I think timing (was huge)," McIlrath said. "I've just been working on my craft over these last eight years, sometimes I was in the mix to make the team, sometimes not so much. And just tried to keep my head down and keep believing that I could play in this league."

When it comes to playing in this league, Washington wants McIlrath to keep doing what he does best: being physical, getting under opponents' skin and protecting his own zone at all costs.

He's ready to do that at the highest level.

"I'm kind of a niche player, that's one thing they don't want me to change, is my style of play," McIlrath said. "That's why I made the team. Whether it be bringing leadership, bringing simple, physical play, that's important to my game."

The Capitals open the season on Oct. 12 against the New Jersey Devils. Though he's not playing, McIlrath will still have a special moment to share, as he'll be announced and introduced as a member of the team.

He's looking forward to not just that night, but the rest of what he believes will be a memorable season in D.C.

"It's exciting, unbelievable, special moment," Mcilrath said, adding, "These guys. are unreal. So much support, even through all the call-ups throughout the years, really happy for me and then really pulling for me this training camp knowing I had a legitimate shot."

