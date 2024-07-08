Dybala wants to extend Roma contract

Paulo Dybala has made his intentions clear on his first day back at Trigoria.

The Argentine forward was one of the few first team players to be back at the club’s training center for the first day of preseason.

Following his painful exclusion from Copa America, Dybala is now 100% focused on continuing his time with the Giallorossi.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Dybala already reiterated his determination to continue playing for the capital club.

The newspaper adds that his agents are set to meet with Roma and suggest a contractual extension which would benefit Roma from a financial point of view, in order to spread Dybala’s considerable salary across multiple years.

Next season, Dybala is expected to earn 7,5 million euros plus 2 million in add-ons.

Extending his contract would not only guarantee Roma the services of the Argentine star player for a longer period of time but also contribute to the club’s financial sustainability.