Dybala to replace Dovbyk in case of striker’s forfeit vs Lecce

Paulo Dybala is ready to replace Artem Dovbyk in Claudio Ranieri’s line-up vs Lecce on Saturday.

As reported by Corriere dello Sport, Dovbyk is suffering from a strong bout of flu which could rule him out for tomorrow’s fixture.

Between today and tomorrow his conditions will be carefully evaluated, because Ranieri would be disappointed to lose his centre-forward.

But if rest can help Dovbyk resolve the inflammation in his knee, the solution could be acceptable.

Following this management logic, Dybala would play as centre-forward against Lecce with El Shaarawy and Saelemaekers on the flanks.

