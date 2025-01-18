Dybala reflects on 100 appearances with Roma

Paulo Dybala took a moment to reflect on a career milestone which he reached in last night’s win over Genoa.

The Argentine, in fact, starred in his 100th appearance for the Giallorossi since joining Roma in the summer of 2022.

Over two years later, Dybala is still wearing the same colors and reportedly closing in on a renewal with the club.

“There have been several beautiful moments,” he told DAZN after Roma beat Genoa 3-1.

“I think when we met the fans at the Colosseo Quadrato it was one of the most beautiful days I have experienced in my footballing career and obviously here in Rome it was something unique.”

“I’m happy to be able to help the team, I feel very good physically, I think we’re all doing well, that’s why the team is playing well, it’s reaching the small goals we set ourselves.”

“So let’s hope I can continue like this too, because as I said before, I feel good and I want to give something for my teammates and for the people who support this club.”