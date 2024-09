Dybala after Genoa disappointment: “We must look ahead and give more.”

Paulo Dybala rallied the troops in the aftermath of Roma’s painful draw with Genoa.

The Argentine attacker reacted to the stinging equalizer with a social media post after the match.

On Instagram, the Roma star urged his teammates to ‘give more’ for the team as Roma are yet to collect three points in a game this season.

“We must look ahead, aware that we each have to give something more. Always Forza Roma.”