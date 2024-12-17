Dybala’s agent flies to Turkey to meet with Galatasaray

The latest news in Turkey are now echoing in Italian media as well: Paulo Dybala is a target of Galatasaray.

Galatasaray have had their eyes on Lorenzo Pellegrini for some time. But the latest news, complete with photos, coming from Istanbul is that the Turkish club is actually doing everything it can to sign Paulo Dybala.

As confirmed by Corriere dello Sport, the Argentine’s agent, Carlos Novel, went to Turkey in the last few hours to meet with Galatasaray’s board of directors and then, from the presidential box, watched the match won 4-3 against Trabzonspor.

The Turkish press also showed the images and said they were sure: “Paulo is thinking about it.” And that’s really the case, writes the Italian newspaper.

First of all, it must be said that Dybala, in theory, is very close to an automatic renewal with Roma. He has a handful of 45-minute games left (the exact count cannot be made, it depends on the number of cup matches) and then the extension until 2026 will kick in. At very important figures: almost 8 million, bonuses included, per season.

Roma never called him or his staff to spread the salary and that is a fact. The other fact is that Novel flew to Istanbul to listen to Galatasaray’s offer. The feeling is that if the Giallorossi club released him for free, or for a minimal compensation, Paulo could really consider the offer.