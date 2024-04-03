“DWTS ”Pro Gleb Savchenko Reveals He’s Split from Girlfriend Elena Belle: ‘Certain Things Just Didn’t Work Out’

The pair began had been dating since August 2021

Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock Gleb Savchenko and Elena Belle at the 'National Treasure: Edge of History' TV Series premiere in Los Angeles on December 5, 2022

Gleb Savchenko and his girlfriend Elena Belle are no longer dating.



The Dancing With The Stars professional, 40, revealed in an interview with Page Six published Tuesday that he and the 39-year-old Swedish model had called it quits after nearly three years of dating.

“Yes, Elena and I broke up about a month ago,” Savchenko told the outlet. “It kind of just happened. People always say life happens and sometimes I think, ‘How did it even happen?’ "

PEOPLE reached out to Savchenko and Belle (born Natacha Peyre Requena) for comment.

The pair have been dating since August 2021. “She’s an amazing mom, she’s an amazing person and everything. It’s just the timing,” Savchenko said. “We had been together for almost three years and I had, like, the best time of my life with her. There’s certain things that just didn’t work out.”



Frazer Harrison/Getty Gleb Savchenko and Elena Belle at The Elizabeth Taylor Ball to End AIDS at The Beverly Hills Hotel on September 21, 2023

Savchenko, who is performing with Chippendales this Spring in Las Vegas and this Summer in Atlantic City, went on to tell Page Six that they “had an amazing time together” and that he “still very much loves” her.

He admitted that he was “gonna miss her a lot,” describing Belle as the “total package” and a “dream” girl.



“I wish her all the best and I’m sure she’ll be fine,” he said. “She’s a super hot girl and everything.”

Jerod Harris/Getty Elena Belle and Gleb Savchenko at Levi's and Tequila Don Julio Present Neon Carnival with Hydration by Liquid I.V. on April 16, 2022

Savchenko was previously married to Elena Samodanova from 2006 to 2020.

The father of two — who shares daughters Olivia, 13, and Zlata, 6, with Samodanova — spoke about co-parenting during an episode of the Whine Down with Jana Kramer podcast in 2021.

"In my situation, I love Elena. I have huge respect [for] her — of course, she's the mother of my kids," Savchenko told host Jana Kramer. "So it's hard at times because, you know, no one's perfect, but you have to communicate."

He continued that the early days of co-parenting were "really hard to do because you can't really stand each other ... but because [we] have kids, we just decided that we're not going to speak about anything negative in front of the kids."



